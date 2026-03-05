AIUDF MLA quits party, says did so for the sake of peace, harmony

Guwahati, March 5 (IANS) Badruddin Ajmal-led opposition party All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) in Assam on Thursday suffered a jolt as its MLA from Southern Assam’s Cachar district, Karim Uddin Barbhuiya, resigned ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Read More

In a statement shared on social media, Barbhuiya said the decision was taken after holding consultations with people from different sections of society.

“Today I have decided to leave the AIUDF. I have taken this decision after consulting people from different sections of society for the sake of peace and harmony,” he wrote.

The legislator did not indicate his future political plans or clarify whether he intends to join another political party. However, speculations are rife that Barbhuiya is set to join the BJP’s ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), and will contest the polls in the Sonai Assembly seat in the Cachar district.

He was known to be close to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the last several years. Barbhuiya’s move comes amid a phase of political realignments in Assam as parties prepare for the upcoming Assembly elections.

In recent weeks, several leaders across parties have either switched political affiliations or hinted at possible shifts, signalling a fluid political landscape in the state.

Barbhuiya is a prominent political figure from southern Assam and has been associated with the AIUDF for several years. He represents the Sonai Assembly constituency in Cachar district, a politically significant seat in the Barak Valley region.

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, Barbhuiya contested as an AIUDF candidate and secured victory from the Sonai constituency, defeating his nearest rival from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

His win was considered an important gain for the AIUDF in the Barak Valley, where the party has maintained a notable presence among sections of minority voters.

Over the years, Barbhuiya has been active in regional political issues and constituency-level development initiatives, making him a visible leader in the area.

His resignation from the AIUDF is expected to generate political ripples in the Barak Valley, particularly in Sonai, where party alignments often influence electoral outcomes. Political observers believe his next move could shape local equations as parties intensify preparations for the next Assembly polls.

The AIUDF leadership had not issued any official reaction to Barbhuiya’s decision at the time of filing this report.

--IANS

tdr/dpb