AIUDF chief Ajmal criticises CM Sarma, predicts BJP's defeat in Assam polls (IANS Exclusive)

Guwahati, March 30 (IANS) Badruddin Ajmal, President of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), launched a sharp attack on Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, asserting that the Chief Minister would face defeat in the upcoming Assembly elections and "whimper" after the results.

Read More

Ajmal, who is contesting from the Binnakandi Assembly seat, criticised the Chief Minister over what he described as "constant targeting of the minority community" and expressed confidence that his party would perform strongly in the polls scheduled for April 9.

The AIUDF leader also acknowledged that his ongoing health issues have limited his ability to campaign extensively across the state and said he regretted not being able to visit several constituencies.

Speaking to IANS, Ajmal said, "We deeply regret this situation, and I certainly did not anticipate it. Consequently, we are very concerned about the candidates in all those places we are currently unable to visit. Had I been able to visit, my presence would have bolstered the candidates' morale, virtually guaranteeing their victory."

"The unfortunate reality of my inability to travel is that it may cause many of our supporters to feel disheartened. Nevertheless, they will put in the hard work, and, God willing, we will still emerge victorious," he added.

Targeting the BJP-led government in the state, Ajmal claimed that its rhetoric was divisive and aimed at a specific section of society.

"We have observed a disturbing trend in their rhetoric that they are specifically targeting a particular community. They are singling out the 'Miyas' -- treating them with utter contempt, insulting them, and humiliating them. We are protesting against this behaviour -- and we will continue to protest until the very end," he told IANS.

He further asserted that attempts to suppress dissent would only strengthen the resolve of the minority community.

"They (the state government) are claiming that our protest will be brought to an end. On the contrary, the minority protest will gain even greater vitality! The more they try to suppress us, the stronger we will become," he said.

In a direct attack on the Chief Minister, Ajmal added, "The Chief Minister who is currently mocking 'Miyas', threatening to break necks and backs, this time, his back will be broken, not ours. Let him try his best to cling to power. But after the election, the very Chief Minister who is today mockingly people, going around, saying 'Miya, Miya', will tomorrow be the one whimpering 'Meow, meow' in defeat, just like a cat."

Outlining his party's agenda, Ajmal said that key issues affecting Assam would remain central to AIUDF's campaign.

"Whatever issues pertain to our state of Assam, first and foremost among them is the issue of education, regarding land deeds for our people, issues concerning our political representation, matters regarding healthcare, NRC and even the deep water projects. All these things constitute our core issues and need to be resolved," he said.

He also criticised the broader political discourse, stating that it was not aligned with the country's developmental priorities.

"While the entire world is marching forward together in freedom, making immense progress and reaching new heights, here we are, merely engaging in petty squabbles, doing 'Miya, Miya'. It is a matter of shame; we should be thinking about how to take the country forward. The Chief Minister should understand that nothing is going to be achieved through this," he added.

On a possible political alignment, Ajmal indicated that his party would work closely with Asaduddin Owaisi in the elections.

"We will join forces with him; I will stand with him and contest the election alongside him. And, God willing, we have high hopes that his vision and strategy will prove to be of great benefit to us," he said.

The upcoming elections are expected to witness intense competition, with parties stepping up efforts to mobilise support through high-profile campaigners and targeted outreach across Assam.

Polling for the 126-member Assembly will take place in a single phase on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4.

--IANS

sd/rad