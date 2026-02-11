Air show in Upper Assam likely during PM Modi's February 14 visit: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Feb 11 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that people in Upper Assam are likely to witness an air show on Saturday in connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state.

Speaking to reporters, CM Sarma confirmed that Prime Minister Modi will arrive in Assam and inaugurate a modern highway airstrip at Moran in Dibrugarh district, marking a significant milestone in the state’s infrastructure and strategic preparedness.

"There is a strong possibility that an air show will be organised on February 14 during the Prime Minister's visit. Fighter aircraft including Rafale and Sukhoi jets may participate," the Chief Minister said, adding that detailed preparations are underway.

The Chief Minister said the Prime Minister is expected to land directly at the highway airstrip in Moran, making it one of the rare occasions in the country where a Prime Minister will use a national highway strip for an official landing.

After the programme at Moran, Prime Minister Modi will travel directly to Guwahati without going to an airport, Sarma said, underlining the strategic importance and operational capability of the newly developed highway airstrip.

He said the Prime Minister will take part in official engagements in Guwahati later in the day, though details of those programmes will be announced separately. The highway airstrip at Moran has been developed to facilitate emergency landings of military and civilian aircraft and to strengthen rapid response capabilities in the region.

Such airstrips are also seen as critical assets for disaster management and national security, particularly in the northeastern region.

CM Sarma said the proposed air show, if held, would be a rare and memorable event for residents of Upper Assam, offering them a close view of advanced fighter aircraft operated by the Indian Air Force.

The Chief Minister said the visit underscores the Centre's focus on improving connectivity, infrastructure and strategic readiness in Assam and the Northeast.

Prime Minister Modi's visit comes at a time when Assam has been witnessing rapid expansion of highways, bridges and logistics infrastructure, with the state government emphasising its role as a gateway to the Northeast and a key player in India's Act East policy.

