'Air raid' sirens to be activated across Hyderabad

Hyderabad, May 6 (IANS) ‘Air raid’ sirens will be activated in the entire Hyderabad as part of a mock drill on Wednesday under the nationwide ‘Operation Abhyaas’ to test and strengthen the country’s preparedness in the event of a possible aerial attack.

The mock drill will be conducted at four locations in the city. Sirens will blare at 4 p.m. as part of a civil defence exercise, said Telangana government officials.

Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary, Disaster Management, said the drill will be conducted at four locations -- Secunderabad, Golkonda Cantonment, Kanchan Bagh and Nacharam. He said the exact location will be informed on Wednesday.

Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) will alert civil defence services regarding the impact of an air raid in four different locations in the city.

Twelve civil defence services will largely undertake the mock drill. Sirens will be activated in the entire city within the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

Industrial sirens, police miked in junctions and other areas, patrol vehicles, fire sirens, etc, will be used. Police, fire, medical, and industrial departments will ensure all the sirens are switched on promptly in the entire city for a duration of two minutes.

Nagi Reddy, Director General, Fire Services, is Director Civil Defence for Telangana and is overall in charge in coordination with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Disaster Management.

Hyderabad is one of 244 vulnerable districts in the country identified as part of the nationwide ‘Operation Abhyaas’.

Arvind Kumar said that sirens will play from 4 to 4.30 p.m. within the Outer Ring Road. “Citizens need not panic. It's an exercise in safety,” he posted on X.

The fire service department said that upon hearing an air raid siren, people should move away from open areas and seek shelter immediately. They should follow updates from official sources like TV, radio or government apps to get accurate information. “If you’re at home, turn off electrical appliances, gas and open flames like stoves or fireplaces. Remain in your shelter until authorities confirm that the danger has passed,” it said.

Police, fire brigade, rescue/SDRF, Medical, Revenue/local municipal authorities will reach the respective incident sites by 4.20 p.m.

Blackout measures during air raids are designed to minimise visibility to enemy aircraft and reduce the risk of bombings.

Citizens have been requested to cooperate with all government agencies involved in the mock drill.

--IANS

ms/uk