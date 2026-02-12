Air quality in Delhi remains in poor category with AQI at 209

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) The air quality in the national capital remained in the ‘poor’ category on Thursday morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 209 around 7 a.m., according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). A layer of smog covered several parts of Delhi, affecting visibility during the early morning hours.

Read More

As per CPCB data, the AQI near India Gate and Kartavya Path stood at 209, which falls under the ‘poor’ category.

At 8 a.m., several monitoring stations across the city also reported poor air quality. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 218, Bawana 259, Chandni Chowk 162, DTU 169, ITO 193, Jahangirpuri 240, Mundka 201, Okhla Phase-2 200, Pusa 124, Patparganj 201, Rohini 229, Sonia Vihar 204, and Wazirpur 257.

Weather conditions remained relatively warm for mid-February. The maximum temperature on Thursday is expected to be around 26 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to settle near 12 degrees Celsius, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. Mist was observed during the early hours, and no weather warning has been issued for the city.

The IMD stated that misty conditions are likely to continue over the coming days, particularly during the mornings, while temperatures are expected to rise gradually.

On February 13, Delhi is likely to record a maximum temperature of around 27 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 12 degrees Celsius. Mist is expected during the morning hours, with no warning in place.

February 14 is expected to see slightly warmer conditions, with the maximum temperature likely to touch 28 degrees Celsius and the minimum around 13 degrees Celsius. Mist may persist during the early morning hours.

Similar weather conditions are expected to continue on February 15, with the maximum temperature likely to remain near 28 degrees Celsius and the minimum around 14 degrees Celsius. Morning mist is forecast, and no weather alerts have been issued.

On February 16 and 17, temperatures are expected to remain steady, with daytime highs of around 28 degrees Celsius and nighttime temperatures near 14 degrees Celsius. Misty mornings are likely to continue, while overall weather conditions are expected to remain stable.

--IANS

jk/dpb