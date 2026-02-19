Air quality in Delhi-NCR improves to moderate level a day after light rain spell

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Following a brief period of light rain in Delhi-NCR, the air quality showed improvement on Thursday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) measured at 169, categorising it as 'moderate'.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), several monitoring stations across Delhi continued to record AQI levels ranging from moderate to poor. Key readings included Anand Vihar (249), Ashok Vihar (181), Bawana (193), Chandni Chowk (227), DTU (130), Dwarka Sector-8 (152), IIT Delhi (128), Jahangirpuri (201), Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (170), Mundka (203), Narela (157), Nehru Nagar (203), North Campus (120), Okhla Phase-2 (207), Pusa (156), RK Puram (175), Rohini (191), Sonia Vihar (203), and Wazirpur (193).

In the NCR region, Noida also reported similar pollution levels. AQI readings were recorded at Noida Sector-125 (197), Noida Sector-62 (146), Noida Sector-1 (207), and Noida Sector-116.

Despite Wednesday’s improvement, the 24-hour average AQI stood at 214, as per the 4 p.m. bulletin, which placed it in the ‘poor’ category. This marked the fifth consecutive day that Delhi’s average AQI remained in the poor range, though it was a few points lower than Tuesday’s average AQI of 249.

The light showers received across Delhi-NCR on Wednesday (February 18) brought relief from rising temperatures, helped improve the Air Quality Index, and lifted the mood of residents. Following the improvement in air quality, Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was revoked.

The decision was taken by the Sub-Committee on GRAP after reviewing the latest air quality data and meteorological forecasts. CPCB data showed that Delhi’s average AQI had been steadily improving over the past few days, dropping from 261 on February 16 to 249 on February 17 and further to 214 on February 18, aided by favourable weather conditions.

Based on forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), the AQI is expected to remain in the ‘poor’ to ‘moderate’ category in the coming days.

However, the showers also brought back a slight chill, signalling that winter may not be over yet. Commuters faced heavy traffic congestion on several key routes, including the Delhi-Gurugram Highway, where an 18-km-long traffic jam severely disrupted movement.

Delhi is not expected to receive further rainfall in the immediate future. According to the forecast, residents may experience chilly mornings, while daytime temperatures could rise to around 30 degrees Celsius later this week.

The weather is expected to remain misty throughout the day, with temperatures ranging between 13 and 27 degrees Celsius. High humidity levels may reduce visibility during the late-night hours.

