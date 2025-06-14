Air India plane crash: Last rites of MBBS student performed in Hanumangarh

Jaipur, June 14 (IANS) The last rites of MBBS student Manav Bhadu were performed on Saturday morning in Hanumangarh, Rajasthan. Manav was among the 14 people from Rajasthan who lost their lives in the tragic plane crash that occurred in Ahmedabad on Thursday, June 12.

His untimely death has sent a wave of mourning throughout his village. At the time of the incident, Manav was in the hostel mess having lunch when the plane crashed.

Earlier on Friday, another student from Barmer, who also died in the same incident, was laid to rest. Both students were killed when the aircraft crashed into the BJ College building.

Meanwhile, the families of 12 other victims from Rajasthan are still awaiting the release of their loved ones' bodies.

DNA testing was conducted on Friday to identify the deceased, and the bodies will be handed over once the reports are finalized.

Officials have informed the families that the process may take up to 72 hours. Tragedy continues to unfold for families across the state. The wife of Prakash Chandra from Udaipur has not yet been informed of his death.

In another heartbreaking scene, Vipul Rajpurohit from Pali, whose wife Khusboo Rajpurohit died in the crash, returned to Pali and broke down in tears. The couple had been married in January. Vipul arrived at his home in Jawahar Nagar on Saturday morning, where he and the family were inconsolable. Khushboo was going to London first time after her marriage to meet her husband.

So far, members of eight families from Rajasthan have been identified among the victims.

The deceased include five from Banswara, five from Udaipur, and one each from Barmer, Pali, Bikaner, and Hanumangarh. The entire state continues to mourn the loss of its sons and daughters in this devastating tragedy.

--IANS

