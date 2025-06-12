Air India plane crash: CM Siddaramaiah, former PM Deve Gowda express heartfelt condolences

Bengaluru, June 12 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, former CM B.S. Yediyurappa and other state leaders expressed their heartfelt condolences on Thursday after an Air India plane crashed near Ahmedabad Airport with 242 passengers and crew on board.

"I was shocked to learn about the Air India plane accident in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, which had over 200 passengers on board. This is a deeply unfortunate and painful moment. Let's pray that there isn't much damage from this accident and that all passengers are safe," Siddaramaiah said.

Former Prime Minister Deve Gowda said: "The plane crash in Ahmedabad is a terrible tragedy. Deeply shocked and saddened. My thoughts and prayers are with families of those who were in the Air India flight. May god help us."

Union Minister and JD-S leader H.D. Kumaraswamy said: "The crash of Air India flight AI-171, which was en route from Ahmedabad to London, has left me deeply shocked and disturbed. My heartfelt condolences to the families of those who tragically lost their lives in this unfortunate incident. I pray that all those who survived and are currently undergoing treatment in the hospital make a full and speedy recovery."

Deputy CM and state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar said: "I am shocked to hear about this incident. I wish to offer my condolences to the families of those who died. This is shocking news for the world and the country. I pray to god that there are no more fatalities. The sympathies and prayers of the Karnataka government and the party will always be there. The aviation sector in the country was developing, but this tragedy should not have happened."

Asked if there were Kannadigas on the flight, he said: "Kannadigas, along with them, are all Indians. Humanity is important here. Let's not differentiate as Tamil, Gujarati, or Kannadiga. They are all our countrymen, and let's pray for their survival."

Yediyurappa said: "Deeply shocked and saddened by the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. The trauma is heartbreaking. My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families."

BJP MP and former CM Basavaraj Bommai said: "Deeply shocked to hear about the horrific plane crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. It is heartbreaking that hundreds of lives were lost in this tragic incident. May the departed souls rest in eternal peace, and may God give strength to the bereaved families to bear this immense loss."

Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development Sharan Prakash Patil said: "I am truly shocked to learn about the tragic Air India plane crash near Ahmedabad Airport in Gujarat. Rescue operations are currently underway at the site, and we understand the anxiety of the families of the 242 passengers and crew members on board. Our only prayer is for everyone's safety."

