Air India, Boeing assure full cooperation as AAIB releases initial probe report

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) Hours after the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) released its preliminary report into the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, both Air India and Boeing issued statements reaffirming their commitment to supporting the ongoing investigation and extending solidarity to the victims and their families.

The AAIB's initial findings indicate that the Air India Boeing 787-8 aircraft's engine fuel control switches transitioned from the 'RUN' to 'CUTOFF' position within three seconds of lift-off, resulting in a catastrophic failure.

The aircraft crashed just 34 seconds after take-off from Ahmedabad airport on June 12 killing 275 people which included passengers and crew and people on the ground as the plane crashed into a crowded area and hit a doctors' hostel building before bursting into a fireball.

Air India, in a post on X, stated, "We stand in solidarity with the families and those affected by the AI171 accident. We continue to mourn the loss and are fully committed to providing support during this difficult time."

The airline acknowledged receiving the AAIB's preliminary report and added, "Air India is working closely with stakeholders, including regulators. We continue to fully cooperate with the AAIB and other authorities as their investigation progresses."

Due to the ongoing nature of the probe, the airline refrained from commenting on the specific details of the crash and directed further enquiries to the AAIB.

Boeing also issued a statement expressing condolences.

"Our thoughts remain with the loved ones of the passengers and crew on board Air India Flight 171, as well as everyone affected on the ground in Ahmedabad. We continue to support the investigation and our customers," the company said.

It further stated that it would defer to the AAIB for detailed updates, citing adherence to the United Nations International Civil Aviation Organisation protocol known as Annex 13.

According to the AAIB's 15-page report, both fuel control switches supplying fuel to the engines of Air India flight 171 switched off in quick succession, shutting down both engines.

The report also mentioned that one of the pilots can be heard on the cockpit voice recorder, asking the other why he cut off the fuel, to which the other pilot responded by saying "I did not."

According to the 15-page report, the flight lasted around 30 seconds between lift-off and crash. The report noted that at this stage, there are no recommended actions for operators of Boeing 787-8 aircraft and GE GEnx-1B engines.

The preliminary report mentioned that the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had in 2018 issued a Special Airworthiness Information Bulletin (SAIB) regarding the "potential disengagement of the fuel control switch locking feature."

Air India, however, did not carry out the inspection as the SAIB was merely advisory and not mandatory.

According to the report, there were no weather-related issues with the flight, and the aircraft's take-off weight was well within permissible limits for the given conditions.

The air crash killed nearly 270 people -- 241 of the 242 people on board and others on the ground.

