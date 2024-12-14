Air Chief Marshal AP Singh Addresses IAF Cadets at Hyderabad Graduation Parade

Hyderabad (Telangana): The Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, Hyderabad, marked the completion of pre-commissioning training for Flight Cadets from various IAF branches. Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, presided over the event as the Reviewing Officer.

In his address to the graduating cadets, Air Chief Marshal Singh acknowledged the years of dedication and hard work that had gone into their training.

He highlighted that while the CGP marked the culmination of their initial training, it was, in fact, just the beginning of a much broader journey. "Even though this is a culmination of years of perseverance and structured training as a cadet or flight cadet. But in reality, it is just the beginning. Beginning of new learning. Beginning of a life full of enriching experiences," he said.

He went on to emphasize that the careers of the graduating cadets would constantly challenge them to grow and expand their capabilities.

"You will be constantly pressed to expand your horizons. Increase your limits. Discover new skills and capabilities. You will operate and maintain sophisticated aircraft and systems worth hundreds and crores of rupees."

Air Chief Marshal Singh reminded the cadets that the responsibility they now bore was not just technical but also about constantly evolving in their roles as air warriors. Air Chief Marshal Singh highlighted the importance of physical and mental fitness, urging the cadets to engage in sports, pursue hobbies, and develop a love for reading.

He also stressed the significance of upholding the oath they had taken to serve the nation with integrity and dedication.

Singh said, "The oath you took today, bearing allegiance to the Constitution of India is a commitment for life. Work honestly and faithfully with utmost dedication and integrity throughout your career."

"Now onwards, you live not for yourselves, but for others, the interests of your nation, the interests of the men and women placed below" said Air Chief Marshal Singh.

The Air Chief Marshal concluded his address by wishing the newly commissioned officers an exciting and fulfilling career, urging them to uphold the traditions and values of the Indian Air Force as they embark on this new chapter.

"I urge each one of us in blues to uphold the ethos, traditions and honour of the Indian Air Force and on behalf of the entire Indian Air Force, I wish an exciting and fulfilling career to the newly commissioned officers. May God bless us all with blue skies and happy landings. Jai Hind," he said. (ANI)