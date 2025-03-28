AIMPLB urges Muslims to wear black armbands on Alvida Juma to protest Waqf amendment bill

New Delhi: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has appealed to Muslims across the country to wear black armbands on Alvida Juma, the last Friday of Ramzan, in protest against the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024.

Sharing a letter on X, AIMPLB stated, "Alhamdulillah, the strong protests by Muslims at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and Dharna Sthal in Patna have at least caused a stir among BJP's allied parties. Now, a massive protest is also scheduled to take place in Vijayawada on March 29, 2025."

The AIMPLB expressed its concerns over the bill, describing it as a "sinister conspiracy" that aims to deprive Muslims of their religious and charitable institutions.

"The Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 is a sinister conspiracy aimed at depriving Muslims of their Mosques, Eidgahs, Madrasas, Dargahs, Khanqahs, Graveyards, and charitable institutions. If this bill is passed, hundreds of Mosques, Eidgahs, Madrasas, Graveyards, and numerous charitable institutions will be taken away from us," the letter read.

"Therefore, it is the responsibility of every Muslim in the country to strongly oppose this bill. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board appeals to all Muslims to wear a black armband while coming to the mosque on Jumu'atul Wida as a silent and peaceful expression of grief and protest," the letter read.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has passed a resolution against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 moved by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Speaking in the Assembly, the Tamil Nadu CM said that the Waqf Amendment Bill is against Muslims.

"The Central government is inserting schemes that are against state rights, culture, and tradition. In India, various cultures, traditions, and languages are present, but they are doing it with the intention of taking revenge on the states. The Waqf (Amendment) bill is against Muslims," CM Stalin said in the Assembly.

"This Waqf (Amendment) Bill is destroying the rights of Muslims. The Central government never thought about the welfare of the Muslims and their Rights. So we are in the place to pass a resolution against it," CM Stalin added.

The Waqf Act of 1995, enacted to regulate Waqf properties, has long been criticised for issues such as mismanagement, corruption, and encroachments.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aims to address key challenges by introducing reforms such as digitisation, enhanced audits, improved transparency, and legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied properties. (ANI)