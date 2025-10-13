AIMPLB plans help desks to assist Waqf trustees upload data on UMEED portal

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) The All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Monday decided to set up help desks across states for assisting mutawallis (trustees) in using the UMEED Portal and uploading details of Waqf properties, a statement said.

A Board meeting held under the chairmanship of Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani decided that the help desks will be established at major locations in all states with the cooperation of Muslim organisations and professional and technical personnel.

A statement issued by Office Secretary Dr M. Vaquar Uddin Latifi said that detailed discussion took place regarding the process of registering Waqf properties on the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development (UMEED) Portal.

Earlier, several complaints were received from various states and Waqf mutawallis (trustees) stating that the portal is difficult to use it frequently crashes, and uploading even a single property document takes around 40-45 minutes. The portal also demands numerous documents, and if even one mandatory document is missing, the upload process halts, it said.

To address this issue, it was decided that Waqf Help Desks will be established at every state and major location to guide and assist the concerned individuals and mutawallis in uploading documents, it said.

The Board has also filed an application in the Supreme Court seeking an extension of the portal deadline and requesting that the system be made simpler and more user-friendly. The next hearing on the portal issue is scheduled for October 28.

As this was the first physical meeting of the Board after the interim judgment on the Waqf (Amendment) Act, the Board's legal team member and counsel, Senior Advocate M.R. Shamshad, presented the details of the court's interim order to the Executive Members, said the statement.

Several members expressed a wish that attempts should be made to seek more significant reliefs from the court on “controversial clauses” of the law.

Dr. S. Q. R. Ilyas, Convener of the Tahaffuz-e-Auqaf (Protection of Waqf Properties) Campaign, briefed the members on the second phase of the campaign against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

It was resolved that every effort would be made to ensure the success of the public meeting scheduled at Ram Lila Ground, Delhi, on November 16, said the statement.

