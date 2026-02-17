Aiming to make J&K model for access to justice, Tele-Law service: Arjun Ram Meghwal​

Srinagar, Feb 17 (IANS) Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal on Tuesday expressed confidence that collective efforts would transform Jammu and Kashmir into a model region for access to justice and further strengthen the Tele-Law programme.​

Addressing a regional event-cum-workshop under the Tele-Law Initiative of the DISHA (Designing Innovative Solutions for Holistic Access to Justice) Scheme, Meghwal stressed the need to further strengthen access to justice through technology-enabled services.​

He called for ensuring that justice reaches every citizen, whether living in villages, mountainous regions, or coastal areas.

​He lauded the dedicated service of the state High Court’s Chief Justice, Arun Palli, remarking that his work had a wide impact across the region.​

He encouraged organising smaller, focused workshops to expand the network of pro bono lawyers and actively interacted with advocates and students.​

The workshop at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) was convened as part of the Department’s ongoing efforts to strengthen access to justice through technology-enabled services and to foster informed deliberations among key stakeholders, CSCSs, Law schools, including judicial officers, advocates, administrators, field functionaries, students, and civil society representatives, said a statement.​

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Chief Justice Arun Palli of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, and Secretary (Justice), Department of Justice, were also present, the statement said.​

The programme commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp and a cultural presentation of “Vande Mataram” by local artists, celebrating the 150th Anniversary of India’s National Song.​

The Secretary (Justice) highlighted the constitutional mandate under Articles 39A, 14, and 21 and emphasised the role of DISHA in ensuring accessible, affordable, and timely justice for citizens, particularly in remote and underserved areas.​

A short informational video was also screened during the programme to raise awareness among citizens about the Tele-Law service's functioning and its role in facilitating easy access to justice and timely pre-litigation legal advice.​

The video also highlighted the integration of Tele-Law with the Nyaya Bandhu programme and the support provided by Nyaya Sahayaks, the statement said.​

