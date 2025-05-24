AIMIM welcomes all-party delegations, supports govt's fight against terrorism: Waris Pathan

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) national spokesperson Waris Pathan on Saturday expressed strong support for the Government of India’s Operation Sindoor and welcomed the recent global diplomatic outreach by the all-party Indian parliamentary delegation.

He emphasised that AIMIM and its leader, Asaduddin Owaisi, stand firmly with the government in the fight to eliminate terrorism.

Speaking to IANS, Waris Pathan said, “When the first all-party meeting was held, our party President Asaduddin Owaisi clearly stated that we stand with the government. Any steps taken to target and eliminate terrorists in Pakistan have our full support. We have always stood by our soldiers and will continue to do so. I salute our brave Indian soldiers who entered Pakistan and destroyed terrorist camps. On the first day of the operation, nine camps were destroyed within 25 minutes, and over a hundred terrorists were neutralised. This is a significant achievement, and I am confident that the remaining terrorists will also be eliminated in the coming days.”

He welcomed the diplomatic outreach 'Operation Sindoor' currently underway, saying, “The delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda, with participation from our president Owaisi, has embarked on a diplomatic mission to expose Pakistan’s support for terrorism. After visiting Bahrain, the team will also travel to Saudi Arabia and Algeria. It is critical that the world understands the role Pakistan has played in fostering terrorism. We have suffered tremendously—whether it was the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the Parliament attack, Pulwama, or most recently the horrific incident in Pahalgam.”

Pathan strongly condemned the recent attack in Pahalgam, where terrorists targeted innocent tourists.

“The terrorists, backed by Pakistan, asked people about their religion before killing them in front of their children. This level of brutality is beyond horrifying. Their goal is to create division among Hindus and Muslims and destabilise our nation. It’s crucial for the world to see the extent of Pakistan’s support for terrorism and the global threat posed by these terror organisations,” he added.

Pathan also responded to AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi's remark regarding the proposed Waqf legislation, claiming that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) could misuse its provisions to dispute mosque ownership.

“The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has already stated that this law, passed by the Modi government, is unconstitutional. It violates Articles 14, 15, 16, and 29 of the Constitution. We strongly oppose this 'black law' and support the nationwide protests organised by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and our party. Protests, rallies, and awareness campaigns are ongoing, and people are being informed of the serious implications of this law.”

He referred to recent protest initiatives, including the "Batti Gul" campaign, where citizens across the country switched off lights for 15 minutes in protest.

“This campaign was successful nationwide and sent a strong message to Delhi. On the 25th, we will form a human chain, symbolising unity and resistance. This peaceful protest will demonstrate that not only the Muslim community, but also our Hindu brothers, oppose this unconstitutional law. The government must immediately withdraw it.”

Pathan condemned Pakistan’s refusal to allow an IndiGo Delhi-Srinagar flight to use its airspace during turbulence, jeopardising the safety of over 200 passengers.

“Pakistan showed a complete lack of humanity by denying access to its airspace even in an emergency. When lives are at risk, politics should not take precedence over basic human decency. This shameful act proves once again that humanity has no place in Pakistan’s decisions,” he concluded.

