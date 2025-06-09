AIIMS-Delhi to support, guide Tripura in improving health services

Agartala, June 9 (IANS) The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi would provide guidance and other help to further improve the health services in Tripura and would sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with state government in this regards, a top official said on Monday.

Tripura Health and Family Welfare Department Secretary Kiran Gitte said that a four-member team of AIIMS during their three-day visit to Tripura, visited government run Govind Ballabh Pant Medical College and Hospital and other hospitals to study the health services and related aspects.

“Health department of Tripura and AIIMS, Delhi would soon sign MoU for development of health services in the state. Preparing draft and getting approval from both sides,” Gitte told IANS.

AIIMS, New Delhi Director Prof. M. Srinivas, who led a four member team of senior doctors visiting Tripura since June 7, separately said that they would soon submit a report to the state government recommending certain aspects to further improve the health services in the northeastern state.

He said that there are some positive aspects of Tripura health services.

“We have identified certain aspects and accordingly we would recommend our suggestions to the state government,” the AIIMS Director told the media.

Dr. Ramesh Agarwal, Professor of Paediatrics, AIIMS, New Delhi said that health infrastructure in terms of hospital beds is in a good position in Tripura.

Tripura’s trauma service and cancer treatment facilities are also good, he said, adding that the child mortality rate is better in Tripura compared to the national average.

Noting that because of good road connectivity, people of Tripura would get better health services, Dr Agarwal said and appreciated the Tripura government for introducing the Chief Minister Jan Arogya Yojana.

Other members of the AIIMS, New Delhi team include, Dr. Aruna Kumari, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, ESIC, Faridabad and Dr. Laxmitej Wundavalli, Asst. Prof. of Hospital Administration, AIIMS, New Delhi.

The AIIMS team visited Tripura on the request of Chief minister Manik Saha, who also holds the Health and Family Welfare portfolio.

After the meeting with the AIIMS team, the Chief Minister said that the state government is committed to provide the best possible healthcare services to its citizens.

“Chaired an important meeting between a delegation from AIIMS, New Delhi, and our state's healthcare officials, aimed at improving medical services for patients at Agartala Government Medical College and GBP Hospital,” Saha said in a post on the X handle.

