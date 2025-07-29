AIIMS Bhubaneswar nursing officer held after 'misconduct' with female staff

Bhubaneswar, July 29 (IANS) A nursing officer at AIIMS Bhubaneswar was arrested after a female hospital attendant accused him of misbehaving with her inside the hospital premises.

The accused, identified as Nanu Ram Choudhury, was arrested late Sunday night by Khandagiri Police, based on a formal complaint lodged by the victim.

Sources said the incident occurred at the Orthopaedics Department, where the woman was on duty. The victim in her complaint alleged that at around 12.30 a.m. on July 27, the nursing officer allegedly summoned her to the doctor's chamber and behaved in an inappropriate manner.

The accused, Choudhury, also touched her inappropriately. He also tried to sit beside the victim despite her resistance. However, the victim attendant reportedly managed to escape from the scene after locking the accused nursing officer inside the chamber.

The woman immediately reported the incident to hospital authorities.

Following the instructions of hospital authorities, she lodged a complaint with the Khandagiri police on July 28.

Based on her complaint, police registered a case (514/2025) and arrested Choudhury on late Monday night.

Earlier, the female hospital attendant and her colleagues on Monday evening held a sit-in protest before the main gate of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, demanding immediate arrest of the accused and justice for the victim.

The AIIMS Bhubaneswar authorities confirmed that an internal inquiry has also been initiated into the matter, and appropriate action will be taken based on the outcome.

A senior official also revealed that after being informed by the victim about the incident, the hospital authorities contacted the police for appropriate action in this regard.

Police are continuing their investigation, and further details are awaited.

It is pertinent here to mention that the opposition, Biju Janata Dal and Congress, have been targeting the state government over the spike in cases of atrocities against women in the state under its rule during the last year.

--IANS

gyan/dpb