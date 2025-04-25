AIIMS Bhubaneswar launches pioneering Robotic Knee Replacement facility

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 25 (ANI): In a ground-breaking achievement, AIIMS Bhubaneswar has introduced its state-of-the-art Robotic Knee Replacement facility, the first of its kind in Eastern India under the government sector. This major milestone sets a new standard for advanced healthcare in the region.

The first-ever robotic knee replacement surgery was successfully performed by department of Orthopaedics on a 66-year-old female patient, with precision and cutting-edge technology. Under the expert team at the Department of Orthopaedics, the surgery was a success, and the patient is in stable condition.

Dr Ashutosh Biswas, Executive Director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, highlights the facility's significance, ensuring that advanced healthcare is now accessible to all social strata.

"Robo-assisted surgeries are a game-changer for many, and now they're available to all, thanks to our dedicated team and government initiatives like Ayushman Bharat," he said.



Earlier, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda inaugurated the Central Research Laboratory at AIIMS Bhubaneswar here on April 12.

According to a release, the facility promises to elevate the research capabilities of AIIMS Bhubaneswar to new heights. This cutting-edge lab is expected to significantly empower doctors, researchers, and scholars in developing innovative healthcare solutions and conducting impactful medical research.

Speaking on the occasion, Executive Director Dr Ashutosh Biswas emphasised that the facility will provide a strong boost to scientific discovery and translational research in the region.

In another major development, the Union Health Minister laid the foundation stone of the Multi utility (Gastronomy) Block, envisioned to cater to the growing needs of the institute's students, faculty, employees, and the public. This modern infrastructure will address space constraints and offer multiple services under one roof, enhancing the operational efficiency and community engagement of AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

As part of the visit, Nadda also launched the new AIIMS Bhubaneswar website, integrated with several public-friendly features and digital services. Furthermore, the EHS Clinic and AMRIT Pharmacy were also officially inaugurated, improving accessibility to essential health services and affordable medicines. (ANI)

