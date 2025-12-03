AICC General Secretary Venugopal bigger than President Kharge: BJP

Bengaluru, Dec 3 (IANS) Commenting on the organisation of breakfast meetings between Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar, the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, sarcastically remarked that it has now become clear that AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal is bigger than the AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and is effectively the high command.

Speaking to the media at the BJP state office, Jagannath Bhavan in Bengaluru on Wednesday, he ridiculed, “This is the condition of the Congress. Both CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar have met Venugopal. It has now become evident that the high command’s power lies in the hands of one individual.”

He further alleged that when internal conflict broke out within the Congress government, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge himself had come to Bengaluru, held talks with everyone for three to four days, and later stated, “I cannot resolve this. I am very disappointed. I will bring this to the notice of the high command.”

“When the AICC President himself is the high command, why did he speak like this? This created confusion among the people of the state,” Narayanaswamy said.

He further charged, “Congress has no capital resources. Karnataka is the only state that provides capital resource to the party. Now they are weighing the two leaders against each other. Siddaramaiah is desperate to retain power, and D.K. Shivakumar is desperate to acquire it."

He alleged that since the day the government came to power, they have only been making speeches about Dalits but have not addressed their welfare. “Dalit leaders too are silent. They seem more concerned about saving the Congress party than about their own community,” he charged.

“The session in Belagavi will begin on December 8. It is held there to discuss issues concerning North Karnataka. But already 31 bills are ready. Now it is said another 21 bills have been added. Is this just a bill-passing session?” he asked.

“The session is only for 9–10 days. Do not neglect North Karnataka,” he urged.

He said that senior Congress leader Raju Kage has alleged discrimination by the government and even spoken about the demand for a separate state. “If you continue discrimination, such demands will only grow louder,” he warned.

He further accused the Congress of being experts in dividing states and the country. “They have divided Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Andhra Pradesh. Now the question arises — are they trying to divide Karnataka as well?” he asked.

