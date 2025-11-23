AIADMK's key meetings in Chennai on Dec 10

Chennai, Nov 23 (IANS) The AIADMK has announced that its General Council and Executive Committee meetings will be held on December 10 at Vanagaram in Chennai.

Party general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) confirmed that both crucial meetings will take place at the Sri Varu Venkatachalapathy Hall, marking an important moment for the organisation as Tamil Nadu heads towards the 2026 Assembly election.

According to the announcement, AIADMK Presidium Chairman Tamilmagan Hussain will preside over the General Council session.

Invitations will be sent to all members of the General Council and Executive Committee, and the communication emphasises that attendance is mandatory for every member.

The timing of the meetings has gained significance as they come ahead of the Assembly election scheduled for next year.

Party sources expect major discussions on the AIADMK's election strategy, alliance formation, and broader political positioning.

EPS, who has been consolidating control over the party, is likely to outline the roadmap for the campaign and initiate preparations for booth-level and district-level organisational strengthening.

The meetings are also expected to be politically charged, given the recent internal turmoil. Veteran leader C. Ve. Shanmugam (Sengottaiyan), once considered one of the senior-most leaders close to the EPS camp, recently rebelled against the leadership.

He demanded that expelled leaders O. Panneerselvam (OPS), T.T.V. Dhinakaran, and V.K. Sasikala be brought back into the party fold.

Sengottaiyan publicly issued a deadline for the leadership to take action, triggering a sharp response from EPS.

Following his open defiance, Sengottaiyan was stripped of his organisational responsibilities. He subsequently appeared alongside OPS, Dhinakaran and Sasikala in public meetings and interviews, signalling a possible realignment among the expelled factions.

This open rebellion prompted EPS to expel him from the party entirely.

The December 10 meeting is therefore being viewed as a crucial platform where EPS will seek to reinforce his authority and ensure unity within the ranks.

With rival factions attempting to regroup and the election fast approaching, the General Council is expected to finalise key decisions on alliances and campaign strategies.

The party's organisational machinery is now gearing up for what leaders describe as one of its most significant pre-poll meetings in recent years.

