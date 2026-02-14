AIADMK's former minister Nilofar Kafeel to join DMK in presence of CM Stalin

Chennai, Feb 14 (IANS) In a significant political development ahead of the upcoming electoral season in Tamil Nadu, former AIADMK Minister Nilofar Kafeel is set to join the DMK on Saturday evening in the presence of Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin.

The induction will take place at a large-scale training camp for DMK northern zone leaders being held in Tirupattur.

The event, which is expected to witness the participation of senior party functionaries and cadre, will formally mark Nilofar Kafeel's entry into the ruling party.

Earlier in the day, Nilofar Kafeel submitted her resignation letter to AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, formally stepping down from the party's primary membership and all associated responsibilities.

In her letter, she stated that she had been associated with the party for a long time but was unable to continue her political journey within the organisation due to prevailing personal circumstances.

She expressed gratitude to the party leadership and district-level leaders, particularly those in Tirupattur, for the respect and support extended to her during her tenure.

Nilofar Kafeel had represented the Vaniyambadi Assembly constituency during the previous AIADMK regime and served as Minister for Labour Welfare.

However, she was denied a ticket in the 2021 Assembly elections. Instead, the party allotted the seat to Senthilkumar, considered a close associate of former minister K.C. Veeramani.

The decision reportedly led to internal friction between Nilofar Kafeel and K.C. Veeramani, triggering dissatisfaction among their respective supporters.

The rift eventually culminated in her expulsion from the AIADMK in 2021.

Although she was re-inducted into the party two years ago, Nilofar Kafeel is said to have received limited prominence thereafter and remained largely inactive in party affairs, attending meetings only nominally.

Her decision to join the DMK is being viewed as a notable shift in the political landscape of the Vellore region, particularly in Tirupattur and Vaniyambadi, where she retains a support base.

Political observers believe the move could influence local dynamics in the run-up to the next electoral battle in Tamil Nadu.

