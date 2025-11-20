AIADMK to hold protest against DMK's 'misrule', 'abuse of power' tomorrow

Chennai, Nov 20 (IANS) The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has announced a major protest in Kallakurichi district, accusing the M.K. Stalin-led DMK government of large-scale administrative lapses, abuse of authority, and poor execution of public welfare schemes.

In a strong statement issued by AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, the opposition leader alleged that crucial government departments -- including the Highways Department, Public Works Department (PWD), and Rural Development Department -- are carrying out welfare and infrastructure works in the district in a substandard, negligent manner.

He charged that the quality of ongoing projects under the DMK regime has fallen sharply, leaving local communities frustrated.

Palaniswami further accused the state government of misusing its power during the ongoing Special Summary Revision (SSR) voter verification process.

He alleged that polling booth-level officers engaged in the verification drive are being intimidated and pressured, creating an atmosphere of fear and undermining the integrity of the electoral roll update.

According to him, the DMK government has been turning a blind eye to several irregularities and complaints raised during the process. In order to “expose and resist” what it described as the DMK’s undemocratic functioning, the AIADMK announced that it will hold a massive protest demonstration on Friday at 10 a.m. near the Dr B.R. Ambedkar statue on Kacheri Road in Kallakurichi municipality.

The protest will be led by former MLA and district secretary I. Kumaraguru. AIADMK district office-bearers, office-holders of party-affiliated organisations, sitting and former MLAs and MPs, local body representatives, former cooperative society functionaries, and cadres from all units across Kallakurichi district are expected to participate in large numbers.

The party has also urged the general public to join the protest to voice their concerns over what it calls the government’s administrative failures. The AIADMK leadership claims that public discontent in the region is growing, and the protest aims to highlight these issues while demanding accountability from the ruling dispensation.

With just months left for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the demonstration is expected to mark a significant moment in the district’s political mobilisation. The party has emphasised that Friday’s protest will be a show of strength against the DMK government’s “mismanagement, threats, and misuse of authority”, calling on cadres to participate in large numbers to make the event a resounding success.

--IANS

aal/dpb