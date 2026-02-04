AIADMK poll promises: Rs 2,000 monthly pension for elderly, 3 free cooking cylinders, waiver in educational loans

Chennai, Feb 4 (IANS) With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections approaching, the AIADMK has rolled out the second phase of its election promises, placing social welfare and financial assistance at the centre of its campaign.

Party General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced a series of benefits aimed at senior citizens, women, students, minorities and economically weaker sections, if the party returns to power.

Addressing reporters in Chennai, Palaniswami said the monthly old-age pension would be increased to Rs 2,000. The same amount would be extended as financial support to destitute women, including those abandoned by their husbands, raising the existing assistance from Rs 1,200.

In a major relief for students, the party promised to waive educational loans taken through banks, with the state government bearing the financial burden. The announcement is expected to appeal strongly to middle-class and rural families struggling with rising education costs.

Household welfare also featured prominently in the promise plan. All family cardholders would receive three free cooking gas cylinders every year to ease the impact of rising LPG prices.

The party further pledged compensation for victims of Jallikattu-related accidents, offering Rs 10 lakh to the families of deceased victims and Rs 2 lakh to the injured.

Additionally, government-recognised Jallikattu events would receive Rs 5 lakh in financial assistance.

Special provisions were outlined for vulnerable communities. Loans taken by persons with disabilities from cooperative banks would be written off.

Minority women, including Muslim women, would be offered interest-free loans to help them start small businesses and become financially independent.

The announcements follow the first phase of promises made on January 17. Those included increasing women’s assistance schemes to Rs 2,000, free travel for men in city buses, distribution of land to the rural homeless under the ‘Amma Illam’ scheme, apartments for the urban homeless, expansion of the rural employment programme to 150 days, and provision of Amma two-wheelers to five lakh women.

With a mix of welfare expansion and targeted financial relief, the AIADMK is positioning its manifesto to attract women, youth, farmers and low-income families as it gears up for a closely watched electoral battle in the state.

--IANS

aal/dpb