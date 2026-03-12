AIADMK MP urges NCW to intervene over rising crimes against minors in TN

Chennai, March 12 (IANS) AIADMK leader and Rajya Sabha MP, I.S. Inbadurai has written to the National Commission for Women (NCW) seeking urgent intervention over what he described as a disturbing rise in crimes against minor girls in Tamil Nadu.

Read More

In a detailed complaint addressed to the Chairperson of the NCW, the MP highlighted a series of recent incidents across the State and called for immediate action to ensure justice for victims and accountability among authorities.

He expressed concern that the situation reflects a serious breakdown in law and order and the failure of the system to protect vulnerable children.

One of the incidents cited in the letter relates to the murder of a Plus Two student in Thoothukudi on March 11.

According to the MP, the victim’s parents had earlier approached the police seeking protection after receiving threats, but their appeals were allegedly ignored.

The MP stated that failure to act on the complaint may have contributed to the tragic outcome and urged the NCW to examine the alleged negligence of police officials involved.

The complaint also referred to a case reported from Madurantakam in Chengalpattu district, where a 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by a group in broad daylight. The MP expressed concern that such incidents indicate a growing sense of lawlessness and stressed the need to ensure that the case is investigated swiftly under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Another case highlighted in the letter involves the alleged sexual assault and death of a two-and-a-half-year-old toddler in Krishnagiri. The MP noted that the arrest of a local political functionary in connection with the case has raised concerns about possible attempts to influence or derail the investigation.

In his communication, Inbadurai also pointed to what he termed an administrative vacuum within the Tamil Nadu Police, stating that the absence of a permanent Director General of Police (DGP) could be affecting the chain of command and accountability within the force.

The MP urged the NCW to take suo motu cognisance of the incidents, send a high-level fact-finding team to affected districts, review pending petitions seeking police protection for women and minors, and recommend the appointment of a regular DGP to strengthen law enforcement mechanisms in the State.

Stressing that the safety of women and children must remain a priority, he called on the Commission to use its powers to ensure accountability and prevent further crimes against minor girls in Tamil Nadu.

—IANS

aal/rad