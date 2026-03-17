AIADMK leader’s remarks on Nayanthara spark row at protest rally

Chennai, March 17 (IANS) A political controversy has erupted in Tamil Nadu after senior AIADMK leader and former minister C.Ve. Shanmugam made objectionable remarks referring to actress Nayanthara while criticising the DMK government during a protest demonstration in Villupuram.

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The protest, organised by the AIADMK near the municipal grounds close to the new bus stand in Villupuram, was held to condemn the DMK government’s alleged failure to curb incidents of sexual assault in the State.

The demonstration was led by C.Ve. Shanmugam, who used the platform to launch a sharp attack on the ruling dispensation, particularly targeting its recently promoted “Say Your Dream” initiative.

While criticising the scheme, Shanmugam made a controversial statement invoking the popular slogan of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, who had encouraged youth to dream big.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Shanmugam said that while Abdul Kalam had urged people to dream, the present government was asking citizens to share their dreams with the promise of fulfilling them.

In a remark that triggered widespread outrage, he said, “If I say I want Nayanthara, will the Chief Minister fulfil my dream? If I say I want to marry Nayanthara, will he make it happen?”

The comment drew immediate criticism for being inappropriate and disrespectful, particularly towards women. Shanmugam also questioned the timing of the government’s scheme, alleging that it was introduced towards the end of its tenure to divert attention from governance failures.

“What has the Chief Minister done in the past five years?” he asked, accusing the DMK of failing to ensure public safety, especially for women.

The remarks sparked sharp reactions from the DMK, with party leaders condemning the tone and content of the speech. DMK Deputy General Secretary Kanimozhi strongly criticised Shanmugam, calling his comments “vulgar” and reflective of a lack of political civility.

In a post on social media platform X, Kanimozhi said, “The AIADMK has never upheld political decency or basic ethics. Expecting the Leader of the Opposition to take action against a person who habitually insults women is futile.”

The incident has intensified the political war of words between the ruling DMK and the opposition AIADMK, with the controversy adding a fresh dimension to the already heated political climate ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

--IANS

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