AIADMK leader Sathyabama pledges support for ex-Minister Sengottaiyan's September 5 meeting

Chennai, Sep 3 (IANS) Former AIADMK minister K. A. Sengottaiyan's upcoming consultation meeting on September 5 is gaining political significance, with former MP and senior AIADMK leader Sathyabama confirming her participation after meeting the senior leader.

Speaking to reporters after her courtesy call, Sathyabama said, "Sengottaiyan will take the right decision. I will be attending the consultation meeting he is hosting on September 5."

She also clarified that her absence at Sengottaiyan's earlier meeting was due to health reasons.

The veteran AIADMK leader has been a key figure in the party's western belt. His recent silence and subtle expressions of discontent with the leadership have stirred speculation about his political stance.

Earlier this year, Sengottaiyan expressed displeasure over leaving out former chief minister Jayalalithaa's portrait during a farmers' felicitation event held in Coimbatore for AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

Soon after, he travelled to New Delhi and met BJP leaders, a move that created ripples within the state political landscape. Following that, the AIADMK-BJP alliance was finalised.

However, Sengottaiyan maintained a low profile, fueling perceptions that he was unhappy with the party's direction.

Recently, he convened a meeting with his supporters at Gobi Chettipalayam, where he created a stir by announcing that he would make a major statement on September 5.

The consultation meeting he chaired on Tuesday drew participation from most AIADMK district executives from Erode, underlining his continuing clout.

Yet, his close associate and staunch supporter, former MP Sathyabama, was notably absent. Her reaffirmation of support now, and her declaration to attend the September 5 conclave, is seen as a morale boost for Sengottaiyan. Sathyabama emphasised that the AIADMK's primary goal remains the return to power in 2026.

"The objective is to bring AIADMK back to government in 2026. Any decisions taken will be based on the party's best interests and the path to victory," she said.

As the September 5 meeting approaches, the political circles are abuzz with speculation about what Sengottaiyan might announce and whether it could influence the AIADMK's strategy and cohesion ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

