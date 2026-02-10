AIADMK launches ‘Booth Sevai’ App to power grassroots strategy for TN Assembly polls

Chennai, Feb 10 (IANS) With political activity intensifying ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the AIADMK has begun rolling out a dedicated digital platform aimed at strengthening its booth-level election management and voter outreach across the state.

The party has introduced the ‘Booth Sevai’ mobile application, a multi-feature tool designed for booth agents to streamline voter data collection, preference tracking, and coordination on polling day.

The app has already been launched on a pilot basis in constituencies across Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts and is expected to be extended to other districts in phases, though party leaders have not specified a timeline.

According to AIADMK sources, the primary goal of the platform is to obtain precise insights into voter preferences at the grassroots level and replace traditional manual methods with a more efficient digital system.

A booth agent from Coimbatore, speaking on condition of anonymity, said each booth-level worker has been provided with a unique username and password to access the application.

One of the key features, titled ‘Voters in Family Group’, enables agents to cluster voters listed separately in the electoral roll into household units. Once grouped, information such as the family head’s name, street address, house number, and total number of members is recorded within the app.

The application also allows agents to update or modify these entries using an ‘Edit Family Group’ option. More significantly, it includes a field to record the voting preference of each individual voter, listing major political parties as options.

“For instance, if four members in a household support different parties, each preference can be marked separately. If someone’s choice is unclear, we gather inputs from people close to them. If still uncertain, we mark them as ‘undecided’.

Those opting for NOTA or unwilling to disclose are recorded as ‘neutral’,” the agent explained.

Senior members of the party’s IT wing said this marks the first time AIADMK has digitised its booth operations on such a scale. Previously, surveys and data collection were handled manually, including during the last Lok Sabha polls.

The app will also generate booth slips digitally, which can be printed instantly using mini portable printers supplied to booth agents -- a move the party believes will improve efficiency and last-mile voter engagement on polling day.

