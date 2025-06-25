AIADMK-BJP alliance firm after successful completion of Lord Murugan devotees conference: TN BJP

Chennai, June 25 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP Spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad on Wednesday asserted that the AIADMK-BJP alliance remains intact and is poised for victory in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

He made the statement in the context of the recent Murugan Devotees Conference held in Madurai, which he described as a “historic success that has rattled the DMK and its allies.”

The event, organised by the Hindu Munnani in Madurai, often referred to as the cultural capital of Tamil Nadu, reportedly drew over 5 lakh devotees from across the state. According to Prasad, the conference overcame significant hurdles allegedly placed by the DMK-led state government.

“From the day the event was announced, the DMK and its allies tried every possible method to stop it,” he said, accusing the police of imposing severe restrictions despite the Madras High Court granting permission for the gathering.

He pointed out that the police mandated individual permissions at the DSP level for vehicle entry, barred two-wheelers entirely, and placed the entire responsibility for event security on the organisers.

Despite the challenges, Prasad said, the event was conducted peacefully and efficiently, without any law-and-order issues, alcohol-related disturbances, or sanitation problems, a rarity for large-scale public events in the state.

Taking a swipe at the ruling DMK, Prasad accused it of attempting to engineer a rift between the BJP and AIADMK over a short three-minute video played during the conference.

The video, which highlighted the history of the Hindu Munnani, has drawn criticism from sections of the AIADMK, prompting speculation over tensions within the alliance.

Prasad dismissed these attempts as part of a larger strategy by the DMK to break the AIADMK-BJP alliance, fearing a formidable challenge in the upcoming elections.

He also acknowledged the ideological differences between the BJP and AIADMK but emphasised that both parties are united in their mission to defeat the DMK.

Prasad praised BJP Tamil Nadu President Nainar Nagendran for his “tireless groundwork” in making the Murugan Devotees Conference a success, including travelling over 6,000 kilometres across the state and mobilising party workers.

He also credited Union Home Minister Amit Shah for laying out the alliance’s long-term strategic roadmap.

