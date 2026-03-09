AIADMK announces March 12 protest alleging massive corruption in Madurai corpn

Chennai, March 9 (IANS) The AIADMK has accused the ruling DMK of large-scale corruption and administrative irregularities in the Madurai Corporation, with AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami announcing a statewide protest on March 12 demanding action against those allegedly involved.

Read More

In a strongly-worded statement issued on Monday, Palaniswami alleged that serious financial irregularities had surfaced within the civic administration of Madurai, implicating several functionaries belonging to the DMK.

According to him, the controversy had already led to the resignation of key office bearers, including the Mayor, zonal committee chairpersons, and standing committee chairpersons affiliated with the ruling party.

Palaniswami claimed that the resignations themselves indicated the gravity of the allegations and raised serious questions about governance and accountability within the municipal body.

However, he alleged that despite these developments, the Government of Tamil Nadu had failed to initiate any meaningful action against those responsible.

The AIADMK leader further accused the State government of attempting to suppress the issue rather than ensuring transparency and accountability.

He claimed the lack of prompt investigation and disciplinary action suggested that the administration was trying to shield those allegedly involved in the irregularities.

Criticising the functioning of the Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Department, Palaniswami said the department had remained silent despite the seriousness of the allegations.

He argued that such inaction had eroded public trust in the local governance system and had left the people of Madurai without answers.

Palaniswami also linked the issue to broader concerns about civic administration in the city, stating that residents were struggling with inadequate basic services even as allegations of corruption continued to emerge.

He said the priority of the authorities should be to ensure transparent governance and to address the everyday needs of the public, including essential civic infrastructure and services.

Demanding immediate intervention, the AIADMK leader called on the State government to launch a thorough and impartial investigation into the alleged irregularities and take strict action against those found guilty, irrespective of their political affiliations.

To highlight the issue and press for accountability, Palaniswami announced that the AIADMK would organise a protest demonstration on March 12.

The party, he said, would mobilise cadres to condemn the alleged corruption in the Madurai Corporation and demand swift action from the government.

He added that the protest would also seek to draw attention to what the AIADMK described as the State government’s failure to ensure transparency and effective governance in local bodies.

--IANS

aal/rad