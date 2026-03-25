AIADMK allots 18 seats to PMK as NDA alliance gains momentum ahead of TN polls

Chennai, March 25 (IANS) In a significant step towards consolidating its electoral strategy for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has finalised a key seat-sharing agreement with the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), allocating 18 constituencies to its alliance partner within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

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The decision comes as part of AIADMK’s broader efforts to strengthen its coalition arithmetic and ensure a cohesive campaign structure across the State. With negotiations entering the final phase, the alliance is moving swiftly to lock in constituencies and avoid last-minute uncertainties.

According to party sources, the constituencies allotted to the PMK include Salem (West), Dharmapuri, Pennagaram, Vikravandi, Sholinghur, Mayiladuthurai, Tirupporur, Uthiramerur, Jayankondam, Polur, Gingee, Virudhachalam, Rishivandiyam, Kattumannarkoil (SC), Keezhvelur (SC), Perambur, Salem North, and Ambattur. These seats are seen as strategically important, particularly in northern and north-central Tamil Nadu, where the PMK traditionally holds a degree of influence.

The allocation reflects a calibrated approach by the AIADMK leadership to balance regional strengths and caste-based support dynamics, which are expected to play a crucial role in the electoral outcome.

The PMK, known for its Vanniyar support base, is likely to focus its campaign on consolidating its core vote bank while leveraging the broader NDA platform.

Senior leaders within the AIADMK indicated that the alliance remains committed to presenting a united front against the ruling DMK-led coalition. The seat-sharing arrangement with the PMK is expected to be followed by similar agreements with other NDA constituents, as discussions continue with smaller parties to complete the alliance framework.

Political observers note that early clarity in seat allocation could provide the NDA with a strategic advantage, allowing candidates more time to engage with voters and build momentum at the grassroots level. It also signals a departure from protracted negotiations that have, in the past, delayed campaign coordination.

With the election schedule approaching, both the AIADMK and PMK are expected to intensify their campaign efforts, focusing on key issues such as governance, development, and regional representation.

The coming days are likely to witness further announcements regarding candidate lists and joint campaign programmes, as the NDA looks to position itself as a formidable challenger in the high-stakes electoral contest.

--IANS

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