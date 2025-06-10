AIADMK activists detained under Goondas Act after pub brawl, job fraud complaints

Chennai, June 11 (IANS) Two AIADMK functionaries arrested in connection with a recent pub brawl in Nungambakkam have been detained under the Goondas Act, following a series of job fraud complaints that surfaced after their arrest.

The detained individuals have been identified as D. Ajayrogan (36), also known as Ajay Vandayar, a businessman, and T. Prasad (33), an IT wing functionary of the AIADMK.

Both were among five people arrested for their involvement in a violent altercation at a pub in Nungambakkam a few weeks ago.

The others arrested in connection with the brawl include R. Ganesh Kumar (42) of Virugambakkam, G. Dhanasekar (29) of Chinna Porur in Vadapalani, and Nagendra Sethupathi alias 'Tsunami' Sethupathi (33), a known history-sheeter from Paramakudi.

Following the arrests, a wave of complaints poured in from individuals who alleged they had been defrauded under the guise of job offers, allegedly orchestrated by Prasad and his associates.

The police launched a wider investigation which revealed the involvement of law enforcement personnel in facilitating the fraud.

A Sub-Inspector and a Head Constable have since been arrested for allegedly aiding Prasad in the job fraud scheme.

The arrested officers have been identified as Senthil Kumar (44), a head constable who also served as the personal security officer to a sitting Member of Parliament, and Sub-Inspector Manikumar.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, the city police have also invoked the Goondas Act against another individual, Daniel, who is facing multiple serious charges, including the kidnapping of a film assistant director working with filmmaker Suseenthiran, and a separate case of sexual assault.

Daniel was among seven people arrested on May 29 in connection with the kidnapping case that took place in Arumbakkam.

Police sources confirmed that Daniel has a history of criminal activities and his continued involvement in serious offences necessitated action under the stringent Goondas Act.

Authorities said that these detentions are part of a broader effort to clamp down on recurring offenders and maintain law and order in the city.

The application of the Goondas Act allows preventive detention for up to one year without bail, aimed at curbing habitual and dangerous criminals.

Investigations into the job fraud and the pub brawl incident are ongoing.

Further arrests and charges may follow based on evidence gathered.

