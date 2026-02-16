AI will define coming era: NDA leaders hail India-AI Impact Summit 2026

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) NDA leaders lauded the India-AI Impact Summit 2026, that began on Monday, emphasising the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence (AI), data and semiconductors in shaping the country’s future.

Bihar Minister Mangal Pandey termed the summit a significant initiative and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision. “This is a very good initiative. PM Narendra Modi always encourages work that benefits the nation. We congratulate the Prime Minister for supporting such efforts,” he told IANS.

JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha said, “Technology is transforming the world — AI, data, and semiconductors are driving change. Our country must keep pace globally, which is why today’s World Summit on AI is being held. Bihar is also participating, and tomorrow marks the inauguration of Bihar’s pavilion. Efforts are being made to connect India’s youth with new technologies. India is keeping pace with global standards in innovation and technology...”

BJP MLA Ram Kadam highlighted the global relevance of AI and the importance of policy discussions at the summit.

“Just as AI is creating new opportunities worldwide, today’s summit will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Experts will discuss how this new AI technology can be applied in business, education, and other sectors. These deliberations aim to shape the future, as data and AI will define the coming era...” he told IANS.

The statements came as the AI Impact Expo 2026 opened at the Bharat Mandapam on Monday. The Expo, being held from February 16 to 20 alongside the India AI Impact Summit at the same venue, spans more than 70,000 square metres across 10 arenas.

Bringing together global technology firms, startups, academia and research institutions, Union Ministries, state governments and international partners, the event features 13 country pavilions — including Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan and several African nations — showcasing international collaboration in the AI ecosystem.

With over 300 curated exhibition pavilions and live demonstrations structured around three thematic chakras — People, Planet and Progress — the Expo will also feature more than 600 high-potential startups presenting globally relevant, population-scale solutions already deployed in real-world settings.

The India AI Impact Expo 2026 is expected to draw over 2.5 lakh visitors, including international delegates, aiming to foster new partnerships and create business opportunities within the rapidly expanding global AI ecosystem.

