AI tools, drones, 3500 cops, to guard Soorasamharam festivities in TN's Thoothukudi

Chennai, Oct 1 (IANS) Over 3,500 police personnel will be deployed to ensure the safety of lakhs of devotees expected to throng the famous Mutharaman temple at Kulasekarapattinam, Tamil Nadu, for the Soorasamharam event on October 2, coinciding with the Dussehra festival.

Announcing the elaborate arrangements on Monday, Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police (SP) Albert John said the force is stepping up surveillance and crowd control measures, drawing lessons from recent large-crowd tragedies such as the Karur stampede.

To manage the huge influx of vehicles, parking facilities have been expanded with an additional 50 acres of land, supplementing the existing 200-acre capacity. Three temporary bus stands have also been established to ease congestion and facilitate smooth transit for pilgrims.

For the first time, the district police will deploy Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras and vehicle counting cameras at key entry points -- Seithunganallur, Udangudi, and Authoor.

“These cameras will help us count vehicles, record their registration numbers, and plan parking more efficiently,” SP John said, adding that the setup will be temporary but highly effective for crowd management.

CCTV coverage across the festival area will be doubled compared to previous years. In another major safety initiative, a separate control room has been set up to monitor crowd movement and traffic in real time.

Two drones will provide aerial surveillance to identify bottlenecks, dense areas, and traffic build-up, enabling immediate interventions by ground forces. Devotees will also get assistance through a newly launched AI-powered chatbot -- another first for the festival.

The chatbot will provide instant updates on drinking water availability, parking space status, directions to restrooms and bus stands, and alerts on traffic diversions or congested zones.

Additionally, special committees have been formed to oversee the “adal padal” cultural performances, in line with court directives aimed at preventing obscene content.

SP John assured that safety and convenience have been prioritised this year. “We are committed to managing the massive crowd responsibly and avoiding overcrowding, keeping in mind the lessons from other recent tragedies,” he said.

With advanced technology and meticulous planning, the Thoothukudi police expect to make this year’s Soorasamharam safe, smooth, and well-organised for the thousands of devotees arriving for the grand Dussehra celebration.

--IANS

aal/dpb