AI summit ruckus: Delhi BJP chief to lead protest outside Congress office tomorrow

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva announced a protest outside the Congress headquarters on Saturday to condemn Youth Congress workers’ hooliganism at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi.

Sachdeva said he will lead the protest march from Man Singh Road roundabout to the Congress office at 24 Akbar Road to expose the negative mindset of the Congress and its attempt to malign the country.

The Delhi BJP chief said the 10 people detained by police for their “shirtless” protest at the Summit venue on Friday were not Congress workers but hired goons.

“At a time when India’s youth are showcasing their innovations at the AI Summit and saluting the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, these individuals created disruption,” said Sachdeva.

“If they believe that such actions will damage the nation’s image, they should dispel this misconception. These people claim to be workers of the Congress party led by Rahul Gandhi, who goes abroad and speaks in a manner that harms India’s image,” he said.

The Delhi BJP President said that the Summit has sent a strong message to the entire world that India is establishing itself as a developed nation, and Indian youth are continuously proving their talent at this platform.

Unfortunately, Congress’s hired goons have once again attempted to tarnish India’s image, he said.

Sachdeva said that Congress leaders are unsettled by India’s growing strength. “Therefore, the same actions that Rahul Gandhi undertakes abroad and in Parliament have now been repeated by Congress goons at the AI Summit,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Sambit Patra alleged that the Indian Youth Congress protests at the Summit were a well-coordinated plot hatched at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s residence, with active consultation from sister Priyanka Gandhi.

He blasted the grand old party for “topless, brainless and shameless” stir at the Bharat Mandapam on Friday.

Patra, addressing a press conference at the BJP HQs, hit out at the Congress party for embarrassing the nation and sullying its image, and held the party’s top leadership accountable for the shameless act, claiming that the whole plot was hatched at Rahul Gandhi’s residence.

He stated that the topless demonstration by Youth Congress workers at the AI Summit was not an isolated or random incident, but a well-planned and well-thought-out one, as top Indian Youth Congress (IYC) office-bearers were involved in it.

