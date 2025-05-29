AI making education more accessible and effective: Tripura CM

Agartala, May 29 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said that the use of technology like Artificial Intelligence (AI) has made education more effective and accessible.

Addressing the first convocation ceremony of the state government-owned Maharaja Bir Bikram University at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhavan in Agartala, the Chief Minister said that the state government vows to develop MBB University as an advanced learning hub.

Saha, who also holds the Education portfolio, said that the state government has taken a series of initiatives to develop the MBB University as the most advanced university with overall quality upgradation, and in this regard, the government is moving forward with a far-reaching plan.

He said that the convocation ceremony is a special moment in the lives of degree-winning students.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the use of technology like AI has made education more effective, accessible and rich.

“Our country has had a tradition of education systems since ancient times. Earlier, students from abroad used to come to study at Nalanda University in our country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is continuously trying to revive this tradition of education. Based on the traditional culture and values of our country, a new National Education Policy has been launched after many years,” the Chief Minister said.

Saha said that the new National Education Policy is also being implemented in the educational institutions of the state.

“India's contributions to mathematics, science, yoga, and philosophy are still recognised worldwide. The new National Education Policy-2020 has incorporated this glorious tradition into the modern curriculum. In line with this vision, a course on the Indian Knowledge System has been introduced at MBB University,” he said.

To further broaden the career opportunities of students, the Chief Minister also mentioned that the government has plans to introduce BBA, MBA, BCA, MCA, BSc, and MSc courses in Biotechnology at MBB University.

“Assistant Professors have already been appointed for colleges. New colleges are being opened under government initiatives. Tuition fees have been waived for girls. Schemes like the Mukhyamantri Kanya Atmanirbhar Yojana and the Mukhyamantri Yuva Samachar Yojana have also been launched. Free scooties are being distributed to eligible students,” he said.

The Chief Minister told the degree graduates that as they step into the next stage of life, they will have to face various challenges.

“However, one has to face every challenge with competence and skill and move forward in life.”

He urged the students to show respect to everyone and remain humble, he added. A total of 9,642 students, including those from three affiliated colleges, have completed their Graduate/Post-Graduate Degrees and Post-Graduate Diploma courses from this university.

Among them, 135 meritorious students were awarded gold medals.

Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu also attended the convocation.

