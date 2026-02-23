AI Impact Summit: Panipat academic backs PM Modi’s vision, calls IYC protest unwarranted​

Panipat, Feb 23 (IANS) Conversations about India’s technological future took centre stage at the recently organised AI Summit held in New Delhi. The event, which drew attention from across the country and international delegates, became a platform to showcase India’s growing ambitions in artificial intelligence and digital innovation.​

Among those expressing strong support for the initiative is Panipat-based academician Prof. (Dr.) Sushil Kumar Mishra. He openly praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his long-standing vision of integrating technology into governance. The Prime Minister has consistently emphasised the use of digital systems to enhance transparency and efficiency in public administration, Dr Mishra said in an interview with IANS.

​He pointed to Aadhaar-linked welfare schemes, improved tax collection mechanisms, and reforms in the public distribution system as examples of how technology has reduced leakages and strengthened service delivery. “If India aspires to become a global superpower, it must lead in technology,” Dr. Mishra remarked, stressing that artificial intelligence represents the next frontier of growth.​

Calling AI the most transformative technology of the future, he noted that India, which once lagged in emerging technological domains, is now positioning itself as a leader. Hosting such a large-scale summit, he said, sent a strong message to the world about India’s capabilities and long-term vision.​

Dr Mishra also spoke about the government’s commitment to ensuring that the benefits of digital innovation reach all 1.4 billion citizens. “Through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) systems and digital banking, welfare schemes are being delivered directly to beneficiaries,” he added.​

With widespread smartphone penetration, the expansion of 5G connectivity, and preparations underway for 6G, he believes AI-powered systems can soon operate effectively at the grassroots level.​

Dr Mishra also shared his perspective from the hospitality sector's point of view. Mishra maintained that global events like the AI Summit strengthen India’s image on the international stage. By welcoming foreign delegates and demonstrating technological strength, the country reinforces its position as a forward-looking digital economy, he added.​

On the Indian Youth Congress workers’ protests during the summit, he suggested that while democratic debate is essential, major international platforms should be viewed as opportunities for national unity. Domestic political disagreements, he said, have appropriate forums such as Parliament. At times when India presents itself as a global leader, cooperation across political lines would better serve the national interest.​

Dr Mishra is of the view that artificial intelligence and digital transformation are not merely policy initiatives. He said AI is also like pathways that are shaping the future of 1.4 billion people. Rising above political differences and prioritising national development is crucial as India advances into the next era of technological leadership, he remarked.

--IANS

brt/dan