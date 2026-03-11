AI cameras to be mounted on 55 GCC vehicles to strengthen waste management monitoring

Chennai, March 11 (IANS) In a major push to strengthen monitoring and enforcement of waste management regulations, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has proposed installing Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled camera systems on 55 enforcement vehicles operating across the city.

The move is aimed at detecting violations such as illegal dumping, improper waste disposal and non-compliance with Solid Waste Management (SWM) rules in real time.

To implement the initiative, the GCC has invited bids to appoint a System Integrator (SI) responsible for deploying, integrating and maintaining the AI-powered surveillance systems.

The cameras will be connected to the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) located at the GCC headquarters, enabling officials to monitor field activities and violations across various zones of the city.

According to officials, enforcement vehicles already play a crucial role in identifying waste management violations across Chennai.

By equipping these vehicles with AI cameras, the corporation aims to enhance monitoring capabilities and improve compliance with SWM regulations.

A senior GCC official said the corporation currently operates a fleet of 55 enforcement vehicles equipped with GPS tracking, geofencing capabilities and predefined route mapping.

“Any unauthorised deviation from the assigned route triggers an automated alert on the monitoring dashboard at the ICCC. With the installation of AI-enabled cameras, the enforcement standards will be further strengthened and monitoring will become more effective,” the official said.

The selected System Integrator will handle the end-to-end deployment of the vehicle-mounted AI cameras, including installation, configuration, testing, commissioning and maintenance.

The firm will also provide technical manpower and manage the operation and maintenance of the system for a period of one year after the project goes live.

Officials said the system will enable recorded footage and data from the vehicles to be transmitted to the ICCC for centralised monitoring and analysis.

This is expected to support faster decision-making, improve operational efficiency and facilitate data-driven governance in the city’s waste management enforcement framework.

Apart from detecting waste-related violations, the system will also monitor above-ground urban utilities and public infrastructure such as roads, footpaths, parking areas, pedestrian lights, median lighting, roadside hoardings and signboards.

AI and Machine-Learning tools will be used to automatically identify violations during field inspections.

The proposed systems will include tamper-proof, vehicle-grade cameras with 15-day storage capacity, GPS tagging and timestamping.

They will be integrated with the ICCC’s Video Management System (VMS) to allow remote monitoring and incident review. To ensure uninterrupted data transmission, the cameras will use secure 4G and 5G connectivity through VPN or APN networks for real-time HD streaming and GPS tracking.

In case of network outages, the system will store footage locally and automatically synchronise it once connectivity is restored.

The cameras will be mounted using vibration-resistant brackets designed to maintain a stable field of view even when vehicles are in motion during field inspections.

Officials added that further steps for project implementation will be finalised after the completion of the tender process, especially as the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is expected to come into effect in the coming months.

