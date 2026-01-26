Ahmedabad projected as ‘Sports City of India’ at Republic Day celebrations

Ahmedabad, Jan 26 (IANS) Ahmedabad’s growing stature as the ‘Sports City of India’ was highlighted during the district-level celebrations of the 77th Republic Day, with Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi outlining the city’s expanding sports infrastructure and preparations to host major international sporting events.

After unfurling the National Flag at the Makarba Police Ground, Sanghavi said Ahmedabad was steadily transforming into a national sports hub through sustained investments and long-term planning.

“Ahmedabad is emerging as the ‘Sports City of India’ and is preparing itself to host global sporting events, including the 2036 Olympic Games,” he said, underscoring the city’s rising prominence in India’s sporting landscape.

Referring to major projects such as the Sardar Patel Sports Enclave and the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, Sanghavi said the facilities were being developed to international standards to support multiple sporting disciplines.

He added that the city was also gearing up to host events of global stature, including the proposed Commonwealth Games in 2030, which would further strengthen Ahmedabad’s position on the international sports map.

As part of efforts to promote emerging and non-traditional sports, Sanghavi inaugurated a pickleball court during the event. He said encouraging diverse sporting disciplines was essential for building an inclusive sports culture and increasing participation among youth and citizens.

Linking sports development with youth empowerment, the Deputy Chief Minister said Gujarat’s young population was increasingly moving towards leadership and innovation. “Gujarat’s youth are no longer job seekers but job givers,” he said, adding that sports and education play a vital role in instilling discipline, teamwork and confidence.

The Republic Day celebrations reflected this focus on physical fitness and discipline. Police personnel showcased rifle drills, mounted police displays and Special Operations Group demonstrations, while students performed yoga routines and coordinated formations, drawing appreciation from the audience.

Cultural performances by students and tableaux by various departments also formed part of the programme.

Placing Ahmedabad’s sporting ambitions in a broader context, Sanghavi said the city’s infrastructure growth, connectivity and urban development were supporting its emergence as a major sporting destination.

He noted that under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat was working towards balanced development across sectors, including sports, education and public welfare.

The state-level Republic Day celebrations were held in the newly formed Vav-Tharad district, where Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel presided over the event in the presence of Governor Acharya Devvrat.

The Ahmedabad district-level celebrations were attended by District Collector Sujit Kumar, District Development Officer Videh Khare, District Police Chief Omprakash Jat, elected representatives, senior officials, and a large gathering of citizens, students and teachers.

The programme concluded with the felicitation of personnel for outstanding service, reinforcing the themes of discipline and excellence associated with the city’s sporting vision.

