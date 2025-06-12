Ahmedabad plane crash: Aviation Minister orders full-scale probe, multidisciplinary review

New Delhi, June 13 (IANS) In the aftermath of the devastating Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, the government has launched a comprehensive investigation into the tragedy.

Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, who rushed to the crash site from Vijayawada, confirmed that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has been tasked with leading the inquiry.

“Following the tragic incident in Ahmedabad, a formal investigation has been initiated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), in line with international protocols set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). Additionally, the Government is constituting a high-level committee comprising experts from multiple disciplines to examine the matter in detail. The committee will work to strengthen aviation safety and prevent such incidents in future," the Minister announced on his X handle.

The AAIB, functioning under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, is India’s designated authority for probing serious aviation incidents and operates in accordance with global standards laid down by the International Civil Aviation Organization.

The ill-fated Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, operating as Flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to London, went down shortly after take-off, crashing into a residential complex near BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad.

The aircraft had issued a distress call moments before losing altitude, and investigators are now focused on retrieving the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder -- commonly known as black boxes -- to reconstruct the final moments of the flight.

Minister Naidu emphasised that the government is not limiting its response to routine procedures. A multidisciplinary high-level committee is being constituted to examine the broader implications of the crash.

This panel will include aviation safety experts, engineers, air traffic control specialists, and representatives from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Their mandate extends beyond identifying the immediate cause of the accident; they are expected to recommend systemic reforms to enhance safety protocols, emergency preparedness, and aircraft maintenance oversight. Boeing, the aircraft manufacturer, has pledged full cooperation with Indian authorities.

A technical team from the company is expected to assist in the investigation, which will also involve international observers as per ICAO norms.

The AAIB has already cordoned off the crash site and begun collecting forensic evidence, including wreckage mapping, terrain impact analysis, and witness accounts.

As the nation mourns, the government’s swift mobilisation of investigative and relief mechanisms signals a commitment to transparency, accountability, and long-term aviation safety. The findings of the probe are expected to shape future policy and restore public confidence in civil aviation.

