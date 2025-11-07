Ahmedabad invites citizens’ voices in shaping 2026-27 civic budget

Ahmedabad, Nov 7 (IANS) The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has once again invited citizens to share their suggestions for the upcoming 2026–27 budget, aiming to make city planning and civic services more inclusive, efficient, and citizen-driven.

As part of this annual exercise, the civic body received 2,607 suggestions from residents through various platforms, including 798 via email. Of these, 1,795 suggestions (68.85 per cent) focused on essential or mandatory services, while 788 (30.23 per cent) pertained to non-mandatory sectors.

Additionally, 16 suggestions (0.61 per cent) addressed revenue generation, and 8 (0.31per cent) were related to improving service delivery. Among mandatory services, issues directly affecting daily urban life drew the most attention. Roads and walkways topped the list with 487 suggestions (18 per cent), followed by 327 (12.54 per cent) concerning drainage and stormwater systems, 297 (11.39 per cent) on water supply, and 280 (10.74 per cent) related to street lighting and electrical works.

Citizens also expressed concerns about solid waste management (4.22 per cent), traffic (3.76 per cent), and housing (3.76 per cent), along with calls for improvements in public health, education, fire services, and infrastructure such as bridges and crematoriums. In the non-mandatory category, residents emphasised urban beautification, health, and public amenities.

Suggestions included gardens, parks, and tree plantations (5.10 per cent), ICDS and welfare projects (5.10 per cent), public transport (3.07 per cent), and sports and recreation facilities (2.88 per cent). Other notable inputs covered parking management, Smart City initiatives, e-governance, libraries, and senior citizen parks -- reflecting citizens’ growing interest in sustainability and quality-of-life improvements.

According to AMC officials, the feedback will be meticulously reviewed to identify actionable reforms and integrate them into the 2026–27 budget. The civic body stated that these citizen-driven insights will serve as a crucial roadmap for building a more sustainable, equitable, and forward-looking Ahmedabad.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation is the primary civic body responsible for managing and developing the city. Its key functions include maintaining essential infrastructure such as roads, drainage, water supply, and street lighting, along with ensuring public health, sanitation, and solid waste management. AMC also oversees urban planning, housing, and building regulations while implementing projects related to education, healthcare, and environmental sustainability.

--IANS

janvi/dpb