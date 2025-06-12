Ahmedabad disaster: NDA government in Andhra Pradesh defers first anniversary celebrations

Amaravati, June 12 (IANS) The NDA government in Andhra Pradesh postponed its Thursday celebrations on completion of the first year in the wake of the air crash in Ahmedabad.

The TDP-led government had planned a programme ‘Suparlipalana - Swarnandra Pradesh’ here on Thursday night.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who expressed shock over the devastating air crash in Ahmedabad, decided to postpone the programme.

The programme was aimed at highlighting the achievements of the government during the last year and the goals set by it for the next four years. The government also wanted to explain to people the vision with which it has taken various initiatives.

Naidu took to X to express shock over the air disaster. "Deeply shocked and pained by the devastating flight crash in Ahmedabad. Our thoughts and prayers are with the passengers, crew members, their families, and the residents affected," he posted.

Air India’s London-bound Flight AI171 with 242 passengers (including crew members) aboard crashed near Ahmedabad airport, shortly after take-off, on Thursday

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, who was in Vijayawada attending the first anniversary events of the NDA government, rushed to Ahmedabad immediately upon receiving news of the crash.

Ram Mohan Naidu, a leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), cut short his engagements and left for Ahmedabad to personally oversee the situation on the ground.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also expressed shock over the air crash.

"I am devastated by the tragic Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad. My heartfelt prayers are with all the passengers and crew onboard. While we await official updates, I pray and extend my deepest sympathies to the families at this awaiting (sic) tough times. May they find strength and support during this anxious times," he posted.

"Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic crash of Air India’s London-bound Boeing Dreamliner shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad. The flight, carrying 242 people, went down near Meghani Nagar, just minutes after departure. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and am praying for all those affected by this devastating incident. I urge the authorities to ensure swift rescue, relief, and a thorough investigation into the cause,: posted Andhra Pradesh Minister and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh.

--IANS

ms/vd