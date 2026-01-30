Ahmedabad Crime Branch recovers stolen valuables worth Rs 1.50 crore, two held

Ahmedabad, Jan 30 (IANS) The Ahmedabad Crime Branch has arrested two men and recovered stolen property worth nearly Rs 1.47 crore in connection with a high-value house burglary reported from Manekbagh Society in the city’s Satellite area, police said on Friday.

The burglary occurred between January 11 and January 16, when the family of a doctor had locked their house and travelled out of town during the Uttarayan festival.

Taking advantage of the prolonged absence, the accused allegedly broke into the residence and stole cash and jewellery.

Following the incident, a complaint was registered with the Crime Branch, which launched an intensive investigation.

Multiple teams were formed, and more than 200 CCTV camera recordings from nearby areas were examined.

Police said technical surveillance, CCTV analysis and other intelligence inputs led to the identification of the suspects.

The arrested accused have been identified as Kamlesh alias Gugo Parmar, 29, a resident of Chandkheda, and Mehul Parmar, 26, who has been living in different parts of Ahmedabad, including Shahpur and Vasna.

Both are originally from the Banaskantha district.

According to the Crime Branch, Kamlesh is a habitual offender with at least 10 previous cases of house-breaking and theft registered against him at various police stations in Ahmedabad and other locations.

Officials said the accused targeted locked houses during the festive period. During the operation, the Crime Branch traced and legally seized the entire stolen property.

The recovery includes Rs 45 lakh in cash, gold jewellery weighing 2,278.99 grams valued at around Rs 1.01 crore, silver jewellery weighing 557.4 grams valued at approximately Rs 50,000, and diamond ornaments.

The total value of the recovered property is estimated at close to Rs 1.50 crore. Police said further legal proceedings are underway against the accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The Crime Branch is also investigating whether the duo is linked to similar burglary cases reported from other parts of the city.

