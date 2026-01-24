Ahmedabad Crime Branch busts Rs 20 lakh NRI jewellery theft case, 2 held

Ahmedabad, Jan 24 (IANS) The Ahmedabad Crime Branch on Saturday recovered gold jewellery worth over Rs 20 lakh and arrested two women in connection with the theft from a visiting non-resident Indian (NRI) woman.​

The accused, Ramilaben Parmar (28) of Vadaj and Sarla Ganava (34) of Nirmalnagar, both originally from Dahod district, reportedly targeted passengers on crowded BRTS and AMTS buses. ​

Officials said the women carried young children to avoid suspicion and posed as daily-wage workers while committing the thefts.​

The victim, Saryuben, lives in the US and had come to Gujarat with her family for a religious event at the Dada Bhagwan Trimandir in Adalaj. ​

She was transporting ancestral gold to be redesigned for her son and daughter-in-law when it was stolen during a bus trip.​

A complaint was lodged at the Satellite Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. “Based on our investigation and intelligence inputs, the suspects were identified and apprehended within hours, and all stolen jewellery has been recovered,” said a senior Crime Branch officer.​

Recovered items include six gold coins from AB Jewels weighing 102.5 grams, a gold bangle valued at Rs 2.3 lakh, and a gold necklace worth Rs 1.5 lakh, with a total estimated value of Rs 20.2 lakh. Police are probing whether the accused were involved in similar incidents elsewhere in Ahmedabad.​

In December, a UK-based NRI, Sunanda Malusare, reported a theft in Vadodara where her purse, containing cash and jewellery worth Rs 7.15 lakh, was stolen while shopping.​

Last November, Ahmedabad police raided a fake call centre accused of defrauding NRIs through fake medicine schemes and arrested 24 people. Computers and servers were seized during the probe into the multi-month scam.​

Officers detained 24 people from the premises on Ashram Road and seized computers and servers as part of the probe into the multi-month scam targeting Indians settled overseas.​​​

--IANS

ysm/dan

