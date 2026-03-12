Ahmedabad court evacuated after bomb threat email; Gujarat Police probe ‘Chennai module’ link

Ahmedabad, March 12 (IANS) Authorities evacuated the Ahmedabad Metropolitan Court on Thursday after a bomb email threat was received, leading authorities to carry out an extensive search operation.

The email was received at around 4 a.m. but was noticed by court officials at about 10:30 a.m. when the court opened for the day, according to police.

The message warned that the premises would be blown up and instructed people present in the complex to evacuate.

Following the alert, lawyers, litigants and court staff were moved out of the premises as a precaution, and security personnel began checking the building and surrounding areas.

Departments of the metropolitan court operating from the nearby Apna Bazaar building were also evacuated to ensure safety.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-2) Bharatkumar Rathod told IANS that the email did not mention any specific location within the premises.

“As a precautionary measure, the entire court premises have been evacuated, and extensive checking is going on. So far, nothing suspicious has been found, and we are investigating the case seriously," Rathod said, adding that senior police officials are supervising the search operation.

Teams from the bomb disposal squad and dog squad were deployed at the court complex, while three fire brigade vehicles were stationed outside the premises.

Police also tightened security in and around the area while the search operation continued.

A senior police official confirmed to IANS that the contents of the email resembled earlier threatening messages linked to what investigators have referred to as the “Chennai module”.

“The email mentioned the same pattern we have seen in prior cases. It included references to politics in Tamil Nadu and remarks against the ruling DMK party,” the official said.

The official added that investigators suspect the sender could be linked to Sourav Biswas, who was recently arrested in West Bengal by the city's Crime Branch and Cyber Cell in connection with similar incidents.

“We have shared the information, and further questioning will take place,” the official said.

Police said the investigation is focused on tracing the source of the email while the search operation at the court complex continues.

Similar threats had previously been issued to the Gujarat High Court and certain rural courts in the region.

