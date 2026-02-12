Ahmedabad civic body introduces 33pc women's quota in recruitment

Ahmedabad, Feb 12 (IANS) The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has approved a 33 per cent reservation for women in all upcoming recruitment processes, alongside clearing development works worth Rs 216 crore at its weekly Standing Committee meeting held on Thursday.

Standing Committee Chairman Devang Dani said the reservation would be implemented in all future recruitment advertisements issued by the civic body.

“The Standing Committee has approved 33 per cent reservation for women in forthcoming recruitments to ensure greater participation and representation of women in the municipal corporation,” he said.

The committee sanctioned a series of infrastructure and civic projects, including the establishment of an Urban Health Centre (UHC) and a Sub-Health Centre (SHC) in Hathijan.

Approvals were also granted for works related to lakes, water supply and drainage systems, and the replacement of bearings beneath four bridges.

Addressing traffic management measures, Dani said AMC had coordinated with the traffic police to identify congestion points across the city.

“The traffic police recommended opening 85 left turns to ease vehicular movement. Of these, 55 left turns have already been opened,” he said.

He further stated that the Danapith Fire Station and an associated parking facility in the central zone would be opened to the public by the end of this month, subject to final online clearances.

The facilities are expected to support emergency response services and reduce parking congestion in the area. Providing an update on the Kharicut Canal project, Dani said Phase 1, spanning 12.5 kilometres, is nearing completion, with 205 poles erected.

Beautification work will commence in the next phase. A roadshow is planned later this month, and the foundation stone for Phase 2 will be laid by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The Chief Minister is also scheduled to inaugurate the new School Board building on February 13 and flag off nine new AMTS buses.

School Board Chairman Dr Sujay Mehta said the new building marks the centenary of the Municipal Primary Teachers’ Committee and will serve around 1.85 lakh stakeholders, including 1.7 lakh students, 5,000 teachers and 8,000 pensioners.

He added that 80 per cent of AMC schools have been converted into smart schools under the Anupam School project.

Following external evaluation, 100 schools will receive the ‘Centenary School’ award, each with a grant of Rs 1 lakh for academic purposes.

Additionally, 100 teachers selected from 5,000 will be honoured with the ‘Stars of the Century’ award and presented with Rs 21,000 each.

Fifteen more smart schools will also be inaugurated at a function near the Riverfront Event Centre.

Dr Mehta said, "Educational development in Ahmedabad continues in line with the National Education Policy 2020 and the direction outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

