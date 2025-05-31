Ahilyabai Holkar was a true embodiment of women’s power and pride: Vasundhara Raje

Jaipur, May 31 (IANS) In a programme held in Jaipur on Saturday to commemorate the 300th birth anniversary of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar, a legendary figure in Indian history known for her visionary leadership and contribution to society, former Rajasthan Chief Minister and veteran BJP leader Vasundhara Raje paid heartfelt tribute to the legendary administrator, describing her as a true embodiment of women’s power and pride.

“Maharani Ahilyabai of the Holkar dynasty ruled Malwa for 28 years and made historic contributions to the protection of religion and service of the people,” said Raje.

The event witnessed the presence of several senior leaders, including BJP National President JP Nadda, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, and Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari. Raje highlighted Ahilyabai’s work in restoring several temples across India, including the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, which stands as a testament to her devotion and statesmanship.

She also emphasised the influence of the Holkar and Scindia royal families in the Malwa-Maratha Sultanate, noting their legacy of leadership and service.

Describing Ahilyabai as an inspiration for generations of women, Raje said: “Thanks to her inspiration, women today are excelling in every field—from governance to grassroots-level initiatives. Despite being a queen, she lived among the people and served them selflessly.”

She encouraged every woman to visit Ahilyabai’s wada (residence) to truly appreciate her vision and simplicity.

Raje described the Nari Shakti Vandan Act introduced by the Central government as a true tribute to Ahilyabai’s legacy, affirming the government’s commitment to women’s representation and empowerment.

In a powerful reflection on women’s resilience, Raje remarked: “Women walk the same paths as men without complaining of fatigue. They manage households, raise children, cook, clean, and still continue to give their best -- without ever seeking sympathy or rest.”

