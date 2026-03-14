Ahead of PM Modi’s mega rally in Kolkata, TMC poses five questions

Kolkata, March 14 (IANS) A couple of hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mega rally at the Brigade Parade Ground here on Saturday afternoon, marking the conclusion of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s ‘Parivartan Yatra’ ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday floated five questions for him.

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The TMC, in a social media post, described the Prime Minister as a “political tourist” to West Bengal.

The first question is related to the 60 lakh voters being referred for judicial adjudication after they were classified under the “logical discrepancy” category.

“After deleting 63 lakh names, putting 60 lakh more under adjudication, and claiming nearly 200 innocent lives, how many Bangladeshis and Rohingyas have actually been detected through SIR?” read the first question.

The second question is why poor and vulnerable families in the country were going without food due to LPG price hikes and a crippling supply crisis. “Why were no strategic reserves created despite global volatility?” read the second question.

The third question is why West Bengal’s rightful share of funds under different centrally-sponsored schemes, to the tune of Rs 1.96 lakh crore, has been deliberately withheld by the Union government. “And why has his Government failed to resume MGNREGA in Bengal despite the Supreme Court’s explicit order?”

The fourth question is why Bengali migrant workers from West Bengal are being profiled, harassed, detained, deported, and mercilessly lynched in BJP-ruled states simply for speaking their mother tongue.

“Why have BJP leaders, including PM Modi himself, repeatedly insulted Bengal’s revered cultural and spiritual icons whom we hold in the highest esteem?” read the fifth and the final question.

The Trinamool Congress has flooded the city with posters since Friday night, demanding payment of unpaid dues under various central government schemes to the West Bengal government.

--IANS

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