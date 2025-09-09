Ahead of PM Modi’s likely visit, Manipur Guv holds talks with Kuki-Zo MLAs

Imphal, Sep 9 (IANS) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Tuesday held a meeting with five MLAs, belonging to the Kuki-Zo communities and discussed the possible visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Manipur on September 13, officials said.

A police official confirmed the meeting held in Churachandpur, and he indicated that the meeting discussed the Prime Minister’s likely visit to the state on Saturday and the necessary arrangements in the district. However, no civil and police officials disclosed the details of the meeting.

According to sources, the Governor met with MLAs Ngursanglur Sanate, Vungzagin Valte, L Haokip, L.M. Khaute and Paolienlal Haokip, along with BJP's Churachandpur district president Thanglam Haokip, at the district Deputy Commissioner's office.

The Kuki-Zo legislators are from the Assembly constituencies in Churachandpur and Pherzawl districts, both Kuki-Zo tribal people inhabited areas.

On Sunday, Bhalla also held a meeting with BJP MLAs from the Imphal Valley region, including former Chief Minister N Biren Singh, and BJP's state unit President Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi, Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Security advisor and Home Commissioner.

Opposition Congress strongly criticised the Manipur Governor for holding meetings with senior BJP leaders and MLAs in connection with the possible visit of the Prime Minister on September 13.

Former three-term Manipur Chief Minister and Congress Legislature Party leader Okram Ibobi Singh strongly condemned the Governor for holding the meeting exclusively with BJP MLAs ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit, calling it a blatant lowering of the sanctity of the constitutional office.

Singh, accompanied by other party leaders, said the selective invitation undermines democratic norms and sidelines the voices of elected representatives of the people.

“The meeting was a ‘shocking display of partisanship’ and we demanded that all MLAs be included in discussions concerning the ongoing crisis, regardless of party affiliation. If the meeting was meant to address the violence, excluding opposition MLAs is an affront to the people of Manipur,” Singh had told the media.

Officials and BJP leaders said that PM Modi’s Manipur visit is not yet finally confirmed by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). As per recent media reports, the Prime Minister is likely to visit Manipur on September 13, and that would be his first tour to Manipur since ethnic violence broke out between Meiteis and Kukis in May 2023.

Reports mentioned that the Prime Minister would visit the Mizoram capital, Aizawl, and inaugurate the newly constructed 51.38 km Bairabi-Sairang new railway project, and from Aizawl, he would visit two places of Manipur -- Imphal and Churachandpur.

A grand stage is being set up at Kangla Fort in the heart of the capital city, Imphal, while beautification activities are underway in the areas in Imphal West district.

Meanwhile, the Churachandpur district administration has prohibited the use of aerial devices such as drones, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), balloons, and other flying objects across the district ahead of the “VVIP visit”.

Churachandpur District Magistrate Dharun Kumar S, in an order on September 4, declared the entire hill district as a ‘No Drone Zone’ area.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier said that the Prime Minister is expected to be on a two-day visit to Assam on September 13-14. PM Modi's visit is centred around the birth centenary celebrations of cultural icon and Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika, and he will also inaugurate the official celebrations on September 13 in Guwahati.

