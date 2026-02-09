Ahead of MP Board exams, CM Mohan Yadav interacts with students in Bhopal

Bhopal, Feb 9 (IANS) With the annual examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 students under the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) set to begin from Tuesday (February 10), Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday held an interactive session with students at a government school in Bhopal.

Addressing the programme titled ‘Dialogue on Exams – 2026’, Chief Minister Yadav advised students to remain stress-free during examinations, focus on time management and develop self-confidence.

He also advised students to discuss subjects from the curriculum with their friends and teachers, saying that such interaction would help improve preparation ahead of the examinations.

“All students should get enough sleep during exam time. They should set a study schedule. After studying a subject, they should make it a habit to reflect on it,” Yadav said.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister interacted with students, listened to their queries and advised them to move forward in building their future with a positive mindset.

Responding to a question from a student, Lakshmi Tiwari, Yadav advised children to communicate openly with their parents and share their problems.

“Today’s students are the future of the country. They will be the ones to lead the nation in the coming years. Therefore, all students should continuously improve their skills, knowledge and performance to refine themselves,” he said.

Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh and senior officials from the department also attended the programme organised at the government-run Subhash Excellence School in Bhopal.

According to the MPBSE notification, students have been instructed to report to their respective examination centres by 8 a.m. Entry to the examination hall will be closed 15 minutes after the commencement of the exam, and question papers will be distributed five minutes before the start time.

The board examinations for Class 12 students will begin on Tuesday (February 10), while those for Class 10 students will start from February 13.

To ensure that the examinations are fair, transparent and free from cheating, the MPBSE has issued strict guidelines. Notably, no student will be allowed to leave the examination hall during the first two hours after the exam begins.

