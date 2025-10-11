Ahead of Diwali, potters in Prayagraj rejoice after PM Modi’s call to adopt Swadeshi

Prayagraj, Oct 11 (IANS) As Diwali, the festival of lights, is just around the corner, potters and diya makers across the country are celebrating a surge in demand following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to adopt Swadeshi products.

PM Modi’s recent appeal to prioritise Indian-made goods has led to a significant rise in orders for traditional clay lamps (diyas), bringing hope and renewed enthusiasm among potters. They believe this initiative will not only revive their traditional craft but also provide a major economic boost during the festive season.

Potters say this Diwali feels different — brighter, in more ways than one.

“This Diwali will be a good one for us. We thank the Prime Minister for encouraging people to support Swadeshi,” said one potter.

Speaking to IANS, another potter shared insights into their festive preparations: “This year, the demand is quite high. Ever since PM Modi called for buying Swadeshi, more people are coming to us. We’ve been doing this work for a long time, but ahead of Diwali, we start making diyas five to six months in advance. We’re working really hard to fulfill all the orders.”

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to wholeheartedly embrace Swadeshi products.

“I am urging all Indians to adopt more Swadeshi goods. Everyone should proudly say, ‘This is Swadeshi.’ This should echo in every market and every home. The clothes, shoes, and gifts we buy should all be Indian-made. If the entire country adopts Swadeshi, imagine how powerful India can become,” PM Modi said.

Also known as Deepawali, Diwali is one of India’s most significant festivals, celebrated with immense joy and grandeur. It marks the victory of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and good over evil. According to the Hindu lunar calendar, the festival is celebrated on the Amavasya (new moon) of the Kartik month, which is the darkest night of the year.

However, this year, there is some confusion regarding the exact date of celebration. The Amavasya Tithi begins on October 20 and ends on October 21, 2025, leading people to wonder which day to observe the festival.

