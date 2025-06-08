AGP renominates ex-Union Minister Birendra Prasad Baishya for RS poll in Assam

Guwahati, June 8 (IANS) The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), an ally of Assam's ruling BJP, has renominated sitting MP Birendra Prasad Baishya for the June 19 Rajya Sabha election from the state, a party leader said on Sunday.

The central committee of the AGP approved Baishya’s name, party General Secretary Ponakon Baruah said.

Assam’s Agriculture and Horticulture Minister and AGP President Atul Bora congratulated Baishya, a former Union minister, for his renomination for the Rajya Sabha elections.

In a post on his X handle, Bora said: "Heartiest congratulations to Hon'ble Shri Kanad Purkayastha and Shri Birendra Prasad Baishya on being nominated as the NDA-supported candidates for the Rajya Sabha from Assam, representing the BJP and the AGP, respectively."

"I extend my best wishes to both of them as they embark on this important journey. I am confident that, upon their election, they will serve with dedication, integrity and a steadfast commitment to the people of Assam and the nation," he said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also congratulated Baishya.

"Best wishes to Shri Birendra Prasad Baishya on receiving the Rajya Sabha nomination from Asom Gana Parishad, for the upcoming RS elections. NDA will immensely gain from his vast experience in legislative matters", he said on X.

The BJP on Saturday named Kanad Purkayastha, the party's state secretary and only son of veteran party leader and former Union Minister Kabindra Purkayastha, as its candidate. He is the BJP leader from southern Assam’s Barak Valley, comprising three districts -- Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi.

The ruling allies are set to retain both the seats with their clear majority in the 126-member Assembly.

Elections for two Rajya Sabha seats in Assam are scheduled on June 19, with counting of votes set to take place the same day. The last date for filling of nominations is June 9, and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is June 12. The

ruling BJP had earlier announced that it would field a candidate for one of the seats, leaving the other seat to its ally, AGP.

The two Rajya Sabha seats from Assam would be vacated after the retirement of Mission Ranjan Das (BJP) and Birendra Prasad Baishya (AGP) on June 14. Assam has seven Rajya Sabha seats. After Trinamool Congress’s Sushmita Dev, who was elected to the Upper House of Parliament from West Bengal, Purkayastha would be the second Rajya Sabha member from the Barak Valley.

--IANS

sc/vd